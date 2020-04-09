JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web.com Group , a leading web technology company helping millions of customers around the globe thrive in a connected world, today announced the introduction of an innovative SEO marketing solution that provides easy, actionable recommendations for businesses that want to appear more prominently in search engine results.



The new SEO solution, which updates monthly to keep customers moving up the rankings on Google and other search engines, enables both Web.com and Network Solutions customers to better position themselves for success online. It is the latest solution to result from the deep product integration following Web.com Group’s acquisition of Dreamscape Networks in 2019. The product is available to Web.com customers in the Marketing package , and it is known as Simple SEO to Network Solutions customers.

“In the past, SEO was complicated and typically required third-party expertise to develop a keyword list and implement a program,” said Chris Ortbals, Web.com Group’s Chief Product Officer. “Now, our SEO solution makes it a snap to climb the rankings in online search results. It’s never been easier to successfully execute an SEO marketing strategy and dramatically grow your business online.”

Simple SEO can be paired with other innovative solutions in the Web.com Group product suite, including Business Directory and Review Management. Business Directory is a tool that updates customer business information at over 20 online destinations. It’s an easy way for businesses to update their details on platforms like Google Maps, Facebook, Waze and more. Review Management, for its part, enables Web.com and Network Solutions customers to track business reviews so that they can quickly review and respond to them as appropriate.

About Web.com Group

Web.com Group is a leading web technology company serving millions of customers around the world. Through our portfolio of brands – Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com, CrazyDomains, Sitebeat and Vodien – we help customers of all sizes build an online presence that delivers results. Web has the breadth of capabilities and depth of knowledge to be your go-to partner in today’s always-on digital world. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in partnering with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more at www.web.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Alex Sheehan

webdotcom@finnpartners.com



