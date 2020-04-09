



The Ordinary General Meeting of AB “Žemaitijos pienas” shareholders on 9 April 2020 heard the Auditor`s Report, as well as Consolidated Annual Report for the year 2019 and other documents submitted by the shareholders and took decisions of the related issues.

The General Meeting of Shareholders approved the alternative draft decision and profit distribution, decided to allocate 1.000.000 euros for premiums of employees and 1.350.000 euros for annual bonuses of raw material suppliers and did not allocate dividends to the shareholders, as well as took other decisions of the agenda issues (decisions and other documents attached to this notice).

