Consequently, high content screening (HCS) solutions for testing the potential toxicity of chemicals and complex substances are being adopted by pharmaceutical companies to improve in-vitro toxicity testing by reducing the time and cost. The need for cost containment in pharmaceutical R&D, advancements in informatics solutions and imaging instruments, and government funding and venture capital investments across developed markets are the major factors driving the growth of the high-content screening (HCS) market. The increasing number of contract research organizations providing HCS outsourcing services and application of HCS in personalized medicine, present significant growth opportunities in the market.



Key Market Trends

On the basis of Product Type, Instrument segment led the global market in 2018



Based on the product segment, the high content screening market is further segmented into instruments, consumables, software, others. Among all high content screening products, the instrument segment occupies the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is attributed to advances in instrumentation and automation techniques and high prices of HCS instruments.



APAC region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate



The high content screening market in APAC is expected to increase at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors, such as increasing drug discovery research, government initiatives, growing focus of multinational companies on emerging markets, and developing R&D infrastructure are driving the growth of the HCS market in this region.



Competitive Landscape

For compound profiling applications, many pharmaceutical companies are partnering with contract research organizations to identify potential candidates for drug discovery. The HCS market is highly competitive in nature. The majority of large global players are based out of the United States and these players have expertise in other biotechnology/medical-technology verticals as well, which helps them in controlling the major market share, through a presence in the allied markets.



