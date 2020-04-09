Harrisburg, PA, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Now more than ever, consumers are seeking financial tips, tools, and resources in easy-to-use, digital formats. Responding to that need, Pennsylvania’s largest credit union, PSECU, today announced the introduction of a new mobile-first financial education platform to help​ individuals ​build financial health and confidence for themselves and their families. PSECU’s new Online Learning Center ​is made available, free of charge, through the credit union’s relationship with the leader in financial wellness technology solutions, EVERFI, Inc.

Now a part of PSECU’s existing WalletWorks financial education program, the Online Learning Center offers a robust library of learning topics around important personal financial education concepts, including budgeting, investing, homeownership, and retirement planning. The interactive financial education platform is designed to provide consumers with the tools and personalized knowledge necessary to make informed financial decisions.

“We’re excited to welcome members and non-members alike to our new Online Learning Center,” said PSECU President and CEO George Rudolph. “No matter your age or stage of life, there’s always more to learn about managing your money and making your wallet work for you. We’re proud to provide these free online resources that allow our community to learn anytime, anywhere.”

A recent EVERFI study found that 78 percent of adults wish they had more information readily available when making financial decisions1. From opening a credit card to taking out a student loan, buying a home, or saving for retirement, most adults feel unprepared to make large financial decisions without additional information. Through ​PSECU’s Online Learning Center​, users are guided through interactive exercises that allow them to practice making financial decisions most relevant to them in a fail-safe environment. Each topic area offers modules – each three to six minutes – designed to enable users to apply what they have learned to their personal financial goals. The mobile-first design is available on all Internet-enabled devices so that learners can access it whenever and wherever is most convenient for them.

“Understanding your finances and making sound financial decisions is key to a strong future, but many people don’t know where to turn to get the information they need in a way that is easily digestible and understandable,” said EVERFI Founder and President Ray Martinez. “This program is a testimony to EVERFI’s commitment to providing financial education to learners of all ages, and we commend​ PSECU for making this commitment to educate their consumers, allowing them to take control of their financial health.”

To learn more about PSECU’s new Online Learning Center, visit psecu.everfi-next.net.

About PSECU

Opened in 1934, PSECU was founded by 22 ordinary people who pooled $90 and made an extraordinary commitment to each other: To create a financial institution where collective resources benefit all members. Today, PSECU continues that legacy as a leading full-service credit union managing more than $6 billion in assets and offering its over 450,000 members convenient anytime, anywhere digital banking options. PSECU was named a 2019 Best-In-State Credit Union by Forbes Magazine and a Best Credit Union of 2020 by GOBankingRates. For more information about PSECU, visit psecu.com. View its Year In Review to learn how PSECU contributes to the greater good.

About EVERFI, Inc.

EVERFI is an international technology company driving social change through education to address the most challenging issues affecting society ranging from financial wellness to prescription drug safety to workplace conduct and other critical topics. Founded in 2008, EVERFI is fueled by its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) community engagement platform and has reached more than 41 million learners globally. Recognized as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2020, EVERFI powers community engagement in a sustained manner to empower individuals and organizations to make an impact within their communities. The Company also convenes Networks to bring together financial institutions, colleges and universities, and some of the largest corporations to leverage insights and connections to drive impact. Some of America's leading CEOs and venture capital firms are EVERFI investors including Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, Twitter founder Evan Williams, as well as Advance, Rethink Education and Rethink Impact. To learn more about EVERFI visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter @EVERFI.

