FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates Company dealt in Allergan plc Class of relevant security to which

the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.0001 ordinary shares Date of dealing 08th April 2020





2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 14,049,922 4.26826%































































(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to

purchase/sell N/A Total 14,049,922 4.26826%

































































(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities N/A (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A Total N/A

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) Purchase 10,500 178.21 Purchase 86 181.08 Purchase 100 181.08 Purchase 300 181.08 Purchase 400 181.08 Purchase 65 178.62 Purchase 174,195 181.08 Purchase 675 181.08 Purchase 511 181.08 Purchase 138 181.08 Purchase 1 181.08 Purchase 60 181.08 Purchase 800 181.08 Purchase 55 181.08 Purchase 127 181.08 Purchase 250 181.08 Sale 40 181.08 Sale 2,500 181.08 Sale 300 181.08 Sale 100 181.08 Sale 400 181.08 Sale 800 181.08 Sale 4,200 181.08 Sale 28,565 181.08 Sale 508 181.08







(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD Nature of transaction



(Note 6) Number of relevant securities



(Note 7) Price per unit



(Note 5) N/A



(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option Writing, selling,

purchasing

varying etc. Number of

securities to which

the option relates

(Note 7) Exercise

price Type, e.g.

American,

European etc. Expiry

date Option money

paid/received

per unit (Note 5) N/A

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per

unit (Note 5) N/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8) Details Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5) N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. N/A



