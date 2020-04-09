IMPORTANT NOTICE FROM FENTURA FINANCIAL, INC.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REGARDING THE ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON APRIL 22, 2020

FENTON, Mich., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following notice relates to the proxy statement of Fentura Financial, Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Fentura"), dated March 9, 2020, that was furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the Board of Directors of the Corporation (the "Board") for use at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on April 22, 2020. These additional proxy materials are being made available to shareholders on or about April 9, 2020.

THIS NOTICE SHOULD BE READ IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE PROXY STATEMENT OF THE CORPORATION DATED MARCH 9, 2020.

NOTICE OF A VIRTUAL-ONLY FORMAT FOR

THE ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON APRIL 22, 2020

To the Shareholders of Fentura Financial, Inc.:

After considering the continuing health impacts of COVID-19, related governmental orders and guidance, and the well-being of shareholders, employees, and communities, the Board has determined to hold the 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting only by remote communication through an internet webcast. An in-person meeting at a physical location will not be held.

The previously announced date and time of the Annual Meeting, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., has not changed.

Shareholders at the close of business on February 28, 2020 (the "record date") and our guests may attend the Annual Meeting. Shareholders may attend, vote, and participate at the Annual Meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/FETM2020 and entering the 16-digit control number included in the notice of internet availability of proxy materials, on the proxy card, or in the instructions included with the proxy materials dated March 9, 2020. Shareholders who have already voted their shares do not need to vote them again because of this announcement.

All shareholders as of the record date may log into the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/FETM2020 beginning at 9:30 a.m. on April 22, 2020. We recommend that shareholders afford themselves ample time to complete the log-in process in advance of the commencement of the Annual Meeting at 10:00 a.m. If any log-in difficulties are encountered, please call the technical support number on the log-in page. Rules of conduct approved by the Board for the Annual Meeting will be posted at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/FETM2020 before the Annual Meeting commences.

It is important that you read the proxy materials that were previously distributed, and we strongly encourage you to vote in advance of the Annual Meeting, even if you are planning to log-in and attend through the internet. The proxy card included with the previously distributed proxy materials will not be revised to reflect this announcement and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Aaron D. Wirsing

Secretary of the Board

810-714-3925

aaronw@thestatebank.com

Dated: April 9, 2020

ELECTRONIC AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Shareholders Meeting To Be Held on April 22, 2020. Our proxy statement and our annual report to stockholders for fiscal year 2019 are available electronically at www.fentura.com/annual-meeting-materials.