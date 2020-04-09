BALTIMORE, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet care technology company VitusVet today shared results from a survey of more than 1,000 pet owners about experiences with their pet during the COVID-19 outbreak. The majority of pet owners said that pets provided a source of comfort during uncertain times, with many mentioning increased activity and social media appearances.



Questions dealt with three primary themes, including interactions with pets during the pandemic, concerns about COVID-19 and pets, and veterinary care-related topics. Results can be found at vitusvet.com/pets-and-covid . Key findings include:

Pet Interactions

Fifty two percent (52%) said that they are feeling more loved or comforted than usual by their pet;

Exercise was a popular theme with 53% noting more playtime at home and 39% saying they took more frequent dog walks;

Pets also seem to be popular on social media with 36% taking many more photos or videos of pets and 22% revealing that their pets make regular appearances in video calls with co-workers.

COVID-19 Concerns

Thirty three percent (33%) are not at all concerned about COVID-19 affecting their pets, with 58% expressing some concern;

Twenty one percent (21%) asked whether their dogs can play with other dogs as long as owners practice safe social distance;

Forty six percent (46%) asked if coronavirus sticks to pet hair or fur;

Many respondents that completed the survey after news broke of the Bronx Zoo tiger that became infected added write-in comments asking about the danger to their own pets.

Veterinary Services and Pet Care

Pet care is still a reality, with 19% reporting they conducted a well check during the outbreak and 6% seeking emergency care;

Owners are prepared with 82% saying they have a copy of pet records, although 69% of owners do not have a pet first aid kit at home.

“It’s obvious that now more than ever, that pets can serve as a valuable source of connection and comfort for their human companions,” said VitusVet CEO Mark Olcott, DVM. “It’s also particularly heartwarming to have more than 900 of the respondents leave a ‘thank you’ note for their vet in the comments section of the survey.”

