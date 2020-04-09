BALTIMORE, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet care technology company VitusVet today shared results from a survey of more than 1,000 pet owners about experiences with their pet during the COVID-19 outbreak. The majority of pet owners said that pets provided a source of comfort during uncertain times, with many mentioning increased activity and social media appearances.
Questions dealt with three primary themes, including interactions with pets during the pandemic, concerns about COVID-19 and pets, and veterinary care-related topics. Results can be found at vitusvet.com/pets-and-covid. Key findings include:
Pet Interactions
COVID-19 Concerns
Veterinary Services and Pet Care
“It’s obvious that now more than ever, that pets can serve as a valuable source of connection and comfort for their human companions,” said VitusVet CEO Mark Olcott, DVM. “It’s also particularly heartwarming to have more than 900 of the respondents leave a ‘thank you’ note for their vet in the comments section of the survey.”
