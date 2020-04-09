Three of three abstracts were accepted for presentation at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Cell and Gene Therapy (ASCGT);

The presentations advance the scientific foundation of Enochian’s broad and deep pipeline for potential cures for HIV and Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) infection

LOS ANGELES, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enochian Biosciences, a company focused on gene-modified cellular therapy in infectious disease and cancer, announces that all three submissions to the 23rd Annual Meeting of the ASCGT were accepted for presentation. The Conference will be held virtually May 12-15, 2020.

Dr. Serhat Gumruçku, inventor and co-founder, will have two presentations: Hijacking HBV Pol to Induce Apoptosis Specifically in Infected Hepatocytes In Vivo: A Novel Approach for Potential Treatment or Cure; and Increased Engraftment of Gene Modified HSPCs Overexpressing ALDH1 Using In Vivo Chemoselection. Dr. Ramesh Halder, Senior Staff Scientist, will present: Gene Modified CD34+Cells With Increased ALDH1 Expression Confers In Vitro Protection Against Cyclophosphamide.

