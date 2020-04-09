ATLANTA, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CostTrax the data-driven, cloud-based tool for managing extra work for project owners, construction managers and contractors, announces Open Access specifically for cities and counties affected by COVID-19. CostTrax is a secure, online software service powered by EquipmentWatch, the preferred industry standard in construction and heavy equipment rates. The program allows cities and counties with projects affected by the global COVID-19 response to use the software for free while they focus on more urgent community requirements stemming from the crises.



“Public sector projects can be unduly slowed by manual processes, lack of standardized data, additional layers of approvals, and other effects of legacy systems or paper-centric processes,” states James Hamilton, Senior Product Manager of CostTrax. “And we’re seeing how that can critically slow important projects when attention is required elsewhere or when critical personnel are prohibited from interacting, as it is during this crisis. If we can speed up those processes, streamline those workflows, and get projects back on track fast, then we need to do whatever we can to make that happen.”

The Open Access program leverages CostTrax’s integration with EquipmentWatch’s Rental Rate Blue Book , the source of FHWA rates and the standard cost recovery for public construction projects. This eliminates disputes or negotiations over rates and automatically ensures compliance and documentation. Additionally, the streamlined workflow, via online software accessible from most devices, means that approvals can be secured up to 90% faster. Hamilton added, “All this means one thing to stressed public sector project owners: easier, faster management of Change Orders, Force Account, Time and Materials and Cost Plus projects. That’s important to project owners, managers and communities, and that’s why we’re making it freely available during this challenging time.”

To learn more about, or to sign up for the limited time free offer for cities and counties, visit costtrax.com/open-access or contact Tom Christerson, Director of Sales, at tom.christerson@informa.com or (470) 767-4474.

About CostTrax

CostTrax is a best-in-class workflow management tool designed to streamline change orders, force accounts, and extra work on construction projects. CostTrax is powered by EquipmentWatch, the industry leader in cost recovery through its Rental Rate Blue Book, the accepted standard for public construction projects and the Federal Highway Administration.

About Informa

Informa PLC is a leading, international business to business information services group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.