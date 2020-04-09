Cramo Plc Stock exchange release 9 April 2020 at 5.00 pm EET

Cramo Plc withdraws its guidance for 2020 due to uncertainty related to COVID-19

Cramo Plc’s financial performance during January-March 2020 has developed largely in line with our expectations. Cramo’s financial performance has not yet been affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. However, the fast-spreading coronavirus represents significant uncertainty for the remaining year. Because it is difficult to assess the financial impact of the situation, Cramo withdraws its guidance for 2020.



Cramo has taken actions to protect the health and safety of its employees and to ensure business continuity. Largest uncertainty relates to the length of the restrictions put on the societies around the world and the potential closure of construction sites. Uncertainty and slowing world economy will likely delay and reduce investment decisions, which will impact negatively on rental demand.



Cramo follows closely the development of COVID-19 and has initiated large number of actions to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on its business.

Previous guidance published on 11 February 2020 was:

Cramo estimates its comparable EBITA will be above EUR 75 million in 2020.

