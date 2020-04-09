Westpay AB's annual report 2019 is available from today on our website, www.westpay.se (https://westpay.se/investor-relations/financial-reports/ and attached to this notice.
For additional information, please contact:
Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-555 60 65
Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se
Westpay’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank,
phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se
Attachments
WESTPAY AB
Upplands Väsby, SWEDEN
Press release_20200409_Westpay_Arsredovisning 2019FILE URL | Copy the link below
Westpay Årsredovisning 2019 - 556321-8105FILE URL | Copy the link below
Westpay_logotyp_svart+rgb_400x54.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: