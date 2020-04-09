PRESS RELEASE – REGULATED INFORMATION



GLOBAL GRAPHICS POSTPONES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Cambridge (UK), 9 April 2020: Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG) announces that due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation it has postponed its Annual General Meeting that was scheduled for 30 April 2020. The revised date will be announced at a later date.

About Global Graphics

Through its operating subsidiaries, Global Graphics PLC (Euronext Brussels: GLOG) is a leading developer of platforms for digital inkjet printing and type design and development. Customers for digital inkjet technology include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen and Mark Andy. Those for font design include numerous international brands, from manufacturers such as Mercedes Benz and Siemens, to digital media and epublishing companies. Global Graphics PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software ; the type foundry, URW Type Foundry , and the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet ; and the pre-press software specialists Xitron .

