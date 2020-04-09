New York, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aluminium Caps and Closures Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881471/?utm_source=GNW



- Further, the usage of aluminium closure in the wine industry is becoming predominant as the aluminium screw cap provides better insulation to the wine from oxygen, and aluminium caps have cost benefit as compared to cork.

- Many industries such as cosmetic and chemical are expected to increase the adoption of aluminium packaging owing to it’s light weight, strong, durable and significant barrier property.



Key Market Trends

Pharmaceutical Sector is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate



- Pharmaceutical and Healthcare industry is expected to have persistently sturdy growth rate, with increasing demand in several regions like North America and Europe owing to stringent regulatory environment in the region. Anti-counterfeit and tamper proof packaging innovations are expected to drive the demand for aluminium caps and closures in the market.

- The adaptation of aluminium closures in the pharmaceutical industry is on the rise as its rubber counterparts tend to contaminate the drugs. Moreover, aluminium closures create a highly effective barrier without affecting the product’s taste and smell.

- For instance, in Jan 2018, Maty’s pharmaceutical packaging replaced their box syrup (liquid dose) with PET containers and distinguishes their cough syrups of a plastic cap with metal aluminum cap.

- Growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging in several retail markets, especially in North America and Europe, several vendors are increasingly investing aluminium packaging products. In case of food and beverage manufacturers, it is observed that comapnies are making use of eco-friendly packaging as a key marketing strategy, ccreating considerable opportunities to aluminium packaging components in the sector.



North America is Expected to Hold Major Share



- The North American region is expected to have a significant market share which is home to many companies such as Reynold Group Holding Limited, Silgan Holding, the Cary company, O berk company, Crown Holding, among others.

- Moreover, the Food and Beverage industry is one of the major consumers of the aluminium caps and closures market in the region. Aluminium caps or closures are also used for the storage of food products, such as grains, typically stored in glass containers.

- According to Banco do Nordeste, in 2019, consumption of alcoholic beverages in the United States was 30.53 billion liters. Also, according to StatsCan, in 2018, the spirit sale in Canada was CND 5.49 billion. Most of the alcoholic beverage use aluminum enclosures for packing., which is expected to drive the demand for aluminum caps and closures in the region.

- However, the Asia-Pacific region which consists of countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia , Malaysia, among other countries is expected to be fastest growing market.



Competitive Landscape

The aluminium caps and closures market is highly fragmented and competitive due to the presence of international vendors. Some of the key players of this market are Pelliconi & C. SpA, O.Berk Company, Reynolds Packaging Group Ltd amongst others. Intense competition prevails in the market in terms of product differentiation, portfolio, and pricing.



- In 2019, Amcor launched Easypeel capsule that uses a one-piece aluminum capsule which is engineered to open wine bottles along a clean line. Unlike other technologies that rely on pull tabs, EASYPEEL allows consumers and professionals to use traditional bottle openers.

- In May 2019, Guala Closures won Alufoil Trophy 2019 for its e-WAK technology, the e-WAK from Guala Closures is the first NFC aluminium closure. The e-WAK is a new smart technology that allows every bottle of wine to become a connected bottle.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881471/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001