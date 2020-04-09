Draft Resolutions suggested by the Board of AB “Linas” for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 30 April 2020:

1. Audit conclusion regarding the consolidated and Company’s Annual Financial Accountability and Annual Report of year 2019.

Project of resolution: to pay attention to the auditor’s conclusions confirming AB “Linas” consolidated and Company’s financial accountability of year 2019 and to agree to the consolidated annual report of the company of year 2019.

2. Confirmation of consolidated and company’s annual financial accountability of year 2019 and presentation of consolidated annual report.

Project of resolution: to confirm AB “Linas” consolidated and company’s annual financial statements for the year 2019 and to agree to consolidated annual report for the year 2019.

3. Company’s profit (loss) allocation of year 2019.

Project of resolution: to confirm AB “Linas” profit (loss) allocation:

1) retained profit of the previous financial year at the end of the accounting year – 553,510 EUR ;

2) net profit of the accounting year 167,792 EUR ;

3) profit (loss) of the accounting financial year unrecognized in the statement of comprehensive income - 0 EUR ;

4) transfers from mandatory reserve 0 EUR ;

5) transfers from reserve for business projects 0 EUR ;

6) transfers from reserve for the support 0 EUR ;

7) transfers from profit for dividend paying 0 EUR ;

8) shareholders contributions to cover company’s loses 0 EUR ;

9) allocated loss totally 721,302 EUR ;

10) share of profit set for the mandatory reserve 8,390 EUR ;

11) share of profit set for the reserve for purchase of own shares 0 EUR ;

12) share of profit set to other reserves 0 EUR ;

13) share of profit set for dividend paying 0 EUR ;

14) share of profit set for annual allowances (bonuses) for the members of the board, for the employees premiums and other purposes 0 EUR ;

15) retained loss at the end of the financial year transferred to the next financial year 712,912 EUR .

4. Approval of the remuneration policy of the collegiate bodies and managers of AB “Linas”.

Project of resolution: Approve remuneration policy of collegiate bodies and managers of AB “Linas”

5. Election of the member of Audit Committee and approval of the salary of the members of the Audit Committee.

Project of resolution:

1. To extend the period of provision of audit services with the provider of this service - UAB AUDITO SPRENDIMAI.

2. To authorize the Board of the Company to determine the remuneration of the audit company for the work performed.

3. To authorize the head of the Company to sign an agreement with the audit company.

