OGDEN, Utah, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank is pleased to announce it has provided a $8 million asset-based revolving credit facility for an outdoor products company based in Utah. The new facility is extended through a multi-year agreement and will provide for the company’s ongoing working capital needs.



The company specializes in the design, development, manufacturing, and distribution of branded and co-branded products within the outdoor industry.

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

TAB Bank has a team of seasoned commercial finance professionals with vast experience in helping small to medium-sized businesses secure financing to successfully grow and manage their companies.

