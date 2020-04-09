DUBUQUE, Iowa, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) announced additional support for employees who are on the front lines serving our customers during this challenging time.



Hourly customer-facing bank branch employees and customer service representatives in our call centers will receive premium pay of 20 percent, effective April 1, 2020.

“Heartland stands with our employees and their families,” said Bruce Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While many of us are working remotely and will continue to do so, others have been working in our branches to support customers’ banking needs.”

“Our employees are taking care of our customers who are trying to navigate the financial impacts of COVID-19, and we’re taking care of our employees with programs such as premium pay and paid time off for illness, caring for a sick family member, or child care due to school closures.”

Heartland is financially strong and uniquely situated due to the everyday efforts of our employees. In addition to premium pay, we have taken significant steps to support our employees and protect their health and safety as they continue to deliver excellent service to our customers and communities:

Directed all employees who can work from home to do so.

Committed to pay all employees at 100% through May 31, 2020. Employees who need time off because of illness, to care for a sick family member or to provide child care due to school or day care closings will be paid at their full rate.

Committed to cover all COVID-19 related testing and treatment costs for primary healthcare plan participants. Members will have no out of pocket cost, including copays, deductibles or coinsurance.

Closed most bank lobbies and implemented drive thru only.

Deep cleanings at all locations on nights and weekends to reduce the spread of germs.

Restricted business travel, are monitoring personal travel, and cancelled all in-person events and meetings.

Annual merit cycle continued as planned in 2020.

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets of $13.2 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment and insurance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 114 banking locations serving 83 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com .

