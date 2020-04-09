BOISE, Idaho, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cradlepoint , the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, today announced the first next-generation edge router for Wireless WAN use cases. The Cradlepoint E300 Series Enterprise Router supports the increased performance and advanced LTE, Wi-Fi, security, and management requirements of high-traffic pop-up sites, including quarantine centers, small clinics, and treatment facilities constructed in response to COVID-19. Additionally, the new E300 Series is ideal for distributed voting sites, as well as the Wireless WAN connectivity for enterprise branch sites.



Like all Cradlepoint branch, mobile, and IoT endpoints, the new E300 series is fully provisioned, controlled, and managed by the Cradlepoint NetCloud Service. The first of the next generation of wireless edge routers by Cradlepoint, the E300 Series utilizes the latest system-on-chip technology to deliver exceptional price/performance for advanced Wi-Fi, internet security, and SD-WAN functionality over Gigabit-Class wired and cellular broadband networks. The E300 Series can also support dual Gigabit-Class LTE modems and is 5G Ready so that it can act as a controller for Cradlepoint’s 5G Wideband Adapter , announced in February.

For healthcare, public safety, education, and other organizations at the center of the COVID-19 crisis, providing an emergency network response for frontline workers is job one. The E300 Series is ideally suited for rapidly deployable and secure pop-up networks that support high-traffic environments, such as:

Large footprint pop-up sites: As the healthcare response moves from testing to treatment, larger footprint pop-up sites such as tents, convention centers, and other temporary spaces are required. These sites house many healthcare works and connected equipment, require patient Wi-Fi access for virtual family visits, and have greater availability, security, and compliance requirements. Similarly, in response to the pandemic, more polling sites will be required to facilitate social distancing and require non-stop availability and advanced network security for remote access of poll books.



Telehealth: Many healthcare organizations are turning to telehealth to tap into retired doctors and those from other hospitals less impacted by the coronavirus surge. These remote doctors need reliable and secure at-home and remote office connectivity that isolates them from other local networks and provides ample cellular bandwidth to support video and large files, such as chest X-rays.



Mission-critical work from home: Many municipal workers and executives are required to work from home and need mission-critical connectivity that isolates work traffic from at-home networks and supports enterprise security requirements, such as VPN, firewall and IDS/IPS.

To meet the needs of these critical use cases, the NetCloud-powered E300 Series supports Gigabit-class LTE to ensure the fastest possible cellular connection, dual LTE modems with wireless SD-WAN functionality for link redundancy and traffic load balancing, and unified edge security with VPN, firewall, IPS/IDS and internet content filtering.

“We are thankful that our wireless network solutions are playing a role in a wide range of COVID-19 emergency pop-up sites for healthcare, public safety, and other frontline responder use cases,” said Todd Krautkremer, Chief Marketing Officer at Cradlepoint. “As the response moves from testing to treatment, more powerful pop-up and remote access networks will be required to support higher-traffic volumes, patient internet access, enterprise-class security, and non-stop availability. The new E300 Series, part of our NetCloud Service, is ideally suited to address these heightened requirements with the rapid, zero-touch deployment and centralized management that IT teams need today.”

The Cradlepoint NetCloud Service for Enterprise Branch with the new E300 Series Router is available today, with pricing starting at $899 for a one-year subscription. To support the current COVID-19 emergency network response, Cradlepoint ships directly to the customer’s end location within 24 hours; each router is preregistered within NetCloud Manager and with a cellular SIM included for instant activation and installation upon arrival. For more details on the technical capabilities, please visit www.cradlepoint.com/e300 .

For more information on Cradlepoint’s COVID-19 emergency network use cases, and to learn how your organization can take advantage of secure and rapidly deployable pop-up and work-from-home networks today, please visit https://cradlepoint.com/covid19-response .

Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions for branch, mobile, and IoT networks. Our Elastic Edge vision becomes a reality in NetCloud, a subscription-based service with purpose-built endpoints that delivers a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things over LTE and 5G cellular networks. More than 20,000 enterprise and government organizations around the world — including 75 percent of the world’s top retailers, 50 percent of the Fortune 100, and first responder agencies in 25 of the largest US cities — rely on Cradlepoint to keep critical branches, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected and protected. Major service providers use Cradlepoint solutions as the foundation for innovative managed services. Founded in 2006, Cradlepoint is a privately held company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with a development center in Silicon Valley and international offices in the UK and Australia.