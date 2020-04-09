Austin, TX, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Filter, the flagship solution from leading education technology solutions provider Lightspeed Systems (“Lightspeed” or “the Company"), is helping schools safely implement remote learning programs and protecting millions of students around the world as they learn from home.

With school buildings closed, more devices than ever are being used off the school campus for remote learning. Relay Filter, built for seamless cloud-based protection anytime and anywhere, keeps those learners and devices safe.

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, school districts are benefiting from the powerful capabilities of Relay Filter, including:

Filtering and CIPA compliance on school devices

Support for every device and operating system

Protection from anywhere, off or on the school network

No hardware to set up and maintain

Powerful YouTube and video safety controls

Real-time AI monitoring and alerts to detect students at risk

Differentiated settings by group or time of day

Reporting on remote activity and usage

Since closures began last month, thousands of new schools have joined the 6,500 districts already using Relay Filter. The solution makes remote learning safer and more effective for schools:

“During these unprecedented times, Lightspeed was able to quickly provide us a filtering solution that our current provider could not. From the time Lightspeed activated our licenses, we had our filter polices in place in under a day.” – Dr. Tina Barrios, Polk County Schools (FL)

“During distance learning, Relay has been a vital tool for our school district to provide safe web-browsing off of campus with our district-issued technology. Relay has also been valuable for us to collect daily statistics on how students are engaging with our remote learning and evaluate ROI on the digital learning resources we are investing in.” - Anthony Padrnos, Osseo Area Schools (MN)

“Relay is helping to provide a safe e-learning environment for our students. As our Chromebooks leave the building for students to complete work at home, we know the filtering stays in place regardless of where the internet access comes from.” - Stacy Royster, Opelika City Schools (AL)

“Having Relay installed on our district devices allowed us to easily and confidently distribute Chromebooks to our 3-12 student population. Having Relay set up gives the district and parents a comfort to know our students are filtered and safe.” – Steven Thomaschefsky, School District of Waupaca (WI)

“Relay and Chromebooks are a seamless combination that have given us the ability to know our devices are filtered no matter where they are, or what network they are connected to. During the COVID-19 crisis, even though we were not formally a 1:1 district, Relay allowed us to check out Chromebooks to students with confidence, knowing they would be filtered.” – Simon Miller, Kellogg Joint School District (ID)

Amy Bennett, VP of Marketing at Lightspeed Systems, shares, "Schools around the world have closed to keep students safe. Relay Filter makes sure those students stay safe as they're learning from home. We're proud to be able to help schools and students through this dramatic shift in education."

Last month, the Company announced that it would offer its market-leading classroom management and web filtering solutions free to schools impacted by the Coronavirus through the end of the school year.

About Lightspeed Systems

Lightspeed Systems partners with schools to make learning safe, mobile and easily managed. Partnered with 6,500 districts in the United States and 28,000 schools around the world, Lightspeed Systems offers integrated filtering, management, monitoring, and protection for schools through its groundbreaking platform, Relay. Headquartered in Austin, TX (with offices in Portland and the U.K.), Lightspeed serves over 15 million students in 35 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.lightspeedsystems.com

Amy Bennett Lightspeed Systems 737.205.2453 abennett@lightspeedsystems.com