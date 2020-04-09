Nokia Corporation

Correction to Nokia Corporation’s stock exchange release published on March 5, 2020 announcing the filing of the Form 20-F for 2019 and publication of the “Nokia in 2019” annual report and Remuneration Policy

Correction to Nokia Corporation’s stock exchange release published on 5 March 2020 announcing the filing of its annual Form 20-F for 2019 and publication of its “Nokia in 2019” annual report and Remuneration Policy. The previously published stock exchange release included a link to the website where the reports can be downloaded but did not include the annual report as an attachment.

Please find below the original stock exchange release with both attachments.

Nokia has filed its annual Form 20-F for 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and published its “Nokia in 2019” annual report and its Remuneration Policy

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has today filed its annual Form 20-F for 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, Nokia has published its “Nokia in 2019” annual report, which includes audited financial statements, the annual review by the Board of Directors and Nokia’s corporate governance statement.

The Form 20-F and “Nokia in 2019” reports will be available in PDF format at https://www.nokia.com/about-us/investors/reports-filings , along with Nokia’s past quarterly and annual financial reports. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the reports free of charge through Nokia’s website. The corporate governance statement is available also at https://www.nokia.com/about-us/investors/corporate-governance .

In addition, Nokia has published its Remuneration Policy applicable to the Board of Directors and the President and CEO. This policy will be presented to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting 2020 and is available at www.nokia.com/agm as well as attached to this release.

