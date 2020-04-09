THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION IN IT, IS RESTRICTED, AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in the text of this Announcement have the meanings given in the Company's announcement regarding the proposed Fundraising released on 6 April 2020.

Providence Resources P.l.c.

Posting of Circular and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Dublin and London – 9 April 2020 – Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR LN, PRP ID), the Irish based energy company (“Providence” or the “Company”), confirms that, further to the announcement of 6 April 2020, copies of the Circular (incorporating the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting) together with the Form of Proxy have been sent to Shareholders today.

The Circular and Notice will shortly be available on the Company's website at www.providenceresources.com .

The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held at 11.00 a.m. on 5 May 2020 at Melrose, Silchester Road, Glenageary, Co. Dublin, Ireland for the purpose of passing certain resolutions in relation to, among other things, the proposed Fundraising.

The expected timetable set out in the Company's initial announcement of 6 April 2020 remains unchanged.

In light of current and anticipated public health guidelines related to COVID-19, and the importance of the health and safety of shareholders, staff and others, shareholders are asked to comply with certain unprecedented but important recommendations for the Extraordinary General Meeting. Shareholders are requested not to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting in person and, instead, to avail of the proxy voting service and the teleconferencing facilities described in the Notice. Instructions as to how to use this service are explained in the Notice.

For further information please contact the following:

Providence Resources P.l.c. Tel: +353 1 219 4074 Alan Linn, Chief Executive Officer

Pat Plunkett, Chairman Cenkos Securities plc Tel: +44 131 220 6939 Neil McDonald

Derrick Lee

Joe Nally (Corporate Broking) J&E Davy Tel: +353 1 679 6363 Anthony Farrell

John Frain Mirabaud Securities Limited Tel: + 44 20 3167 7221 Peter Krens MEDIA ENQUIRIES Murray Consultants Tel: +353 1 498 0300 Pauline McAlester







