9 April 2020

G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Company”)

Update on Publication of Integrated Report and Accounts 2019

and Annual General Meeting 2020

G4S, the leading global security company, provides an update on the expected date of publication of its Integrated Report and Accounts 2019 and the date of its 2020 annual general meeting (“AGM”).

The Group’s preliminary annual results for the year ended 31 December 2019 were published on 11 March 2020. On 26 March 2020, the Financial Conduct Authority published a Statement of Policy regarding delaying annual company accounts during the coronavirus crisis. To be compliant with this guidance, the Group announces its Integrated Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 will be published during week commencing 27 April 2020.

Consequently and as a result of the requirements of the UK Government regarding social distancing, the Company further announces that its AGM, currently scheduled for 15 May 2020, will be held at a later date, no later than 30 June 2020. Details of the revised date and arrangements for the AGM will be provided as soon as possible. The board considers it important for shareholders to have the opportunity to attend the meeting if they are able to do so and is hopeful that circumstances will improve and that shareholders will be able to attend the meeting at such later date if restrictions on public gathering and social distancing requirements are relaxed.

The Group’s Q1 2020 trading update will be made on 30 April 2020. Details of an investor and analyst call with the management team will be provided nearer the time.

The updated financial calendar for the remainder of 2020 is as follows:

Week commencing 27 April 2020 Publication of Integrated Report and Accounts 30 April 2020 Q1 2020 Trading Update By 30 June 2020 Annual General Meeting August 2020 Announcement of half-year results to 30 June 2020 November 2020 Q3 2020 Trading Update





For further enquiries please contact Helen Parris



Director of Investor Relations +44 (0) 207 9633189 Media enquiries Sophie McMillan Head of media +44 (0) 759 5523483 Press office +44 (0) 207 9633333

Notes to Editors:

G4S is the leading global security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.