PORTLAND, Ore., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global SCARA robot market accounted for $7.70 billion in 2019 and is projected to garner $14.78 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Increasing need for mass production with minimum operation cost, rise in demand for IoT-based smart solution & automation, and surge in adoption of industry 4.0 have boosted the growth of the global SCARA robot market. However, increased expenditure to implement SCARA robots hinders the market growth. On the other hand, increase in application areas of collaborative robots and upsurge in demand for automation in Asian countries would open new opportunities in the coming years.

The global SCARA robot market is divided on the basis of payload capacity, application, industry vertical, and geography. Based on payload capacity, the market is categorized into up to 5.0 kg, 5.01 to 15.0 kg, and more than 15.0 kg.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into material handling, assembling and dissembling, wielding & soldering, dispensing, processing, and others. The assembling and disassembling segment would manifest the highest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the material handling segment dominated the market in 2019, holding nearly one-third of the total revenue.

Based on industry vertical, the global market is bifurcated into electrical & electronics, automotive, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, metal & machinery, and others. The electrical & electronics segment contributed the highest share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. However, the pharmaceutical segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

The global SCARA robot market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. However, the market across Europe held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the market.

The global SCARA robot market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Seiko Epson Corporation, OMRAN Corporation, ABB, KUKA AG, Kawasaki Robotics, DENSO Corporation (DENSO Robotics), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Stäubli International AG, Fanuc Corporation, and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

