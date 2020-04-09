KINGSPORT, Tenn., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Financial Results Release: Thursday, April 30, 2020

Approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Via wire distribution and www.eastman.com ,

News Center and SEC Form 8-K filing.





Webcast and

Teleconference: Friday, May 1, 2020

8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Via listen-only live webcast and teleconference.



Advanced slides and prepared remarks: posted Thursday, April 30 evening at investors.eastman.com

Webcast: investors.eastman.com for link to live webcast and to view accompanying slides; Teleconference: Dial-in number +1 323-994-2093 Passcode: 6063502

Replay: A webcast replay, as well as a replay in downloadable MP3 format, will be available at investors.eastman.com .