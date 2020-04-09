CyGraph® to be Delivered in the AWS Managed and Secured Cloud Platform

FAIRFAX, VA, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK: VISM), (the “Company”) today announced that it has selected its vendor partner to provide cloud automation and managed services to support its Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) platform for the delivery of CyGraph®, it’s cybersecurity visualization solution.

Mark Lucky, Visium's Chief Executive Officer, commented “We have evaluated several leading service providers and have downselected to a premier vendor that has been named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for cloud automation and managed services. This team brings a deep level of expertise in providing managed cloud services and, through its automation software, supports our team’s delivery of Cygraph® to our customers.

Because CyGraph® can operate as a cloud-based solution and requires no on-premise implementation, companies can quickly deploy Cygraph® and benefit from its capabilities remotely.”

The real-time security visualization engine allows users to quickly and intelligently proceed from information, to insight, to action. Cygraph® is a system for improving network security posture maintaining situational awareness in the face of cyberattacks, and focusing on protection of business-critical assets.

MITRE-developed Cygraph® is a military-grade cybersecurity analytics and visualization platform that delivers:

A visualized predictive model of possible attacks.

A graph knowledge database that provides a visualization of attack vulnerabilities that correlates network events to known vulnerability paths.

The capability to greatly reduce effort within enterprise security operations centers for prevention and response of cyberattacks, providing visualized situational awareness, and assuring business operations are stable and secure.

About MITRE

For a half century, MITRE has worked as a strategic partner to federal agencies to solve hard problems in cybersecurity. MITRE's mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through public-private partnerships, as well as the operation of federally funded R&D centers, we work across government to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC: VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on global cybersecurity clarity, machine learning, advancing technology and automating services to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud.

