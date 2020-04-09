New York, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Salicylic Acid Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881462/?utm_source=GNW



- Salicylic acid has also been shown to have anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. When used in combination with benzoic acid in ointment, it has fungicidal properties.

- Furthermore, salicylic acid’s extensive application in the pharmaceutical industry to manufacture various medicines such as acetylsalicylic acid, phenyl salicylate, sodium salicylate, methyl salicylate, and methyl salicylate may foster market growth.



Key Market Trends

Growing Demand for Salicylic Acid in Skin Care Industry



The cosmetic industry hold the major share in the salicylic acid market. Salicylic acid is widely used in the treatment of many common dermatological conditions because of its keratoplastic properties. Moreover, the growing demand for dermatological treatment products such as acne solutions across the globe drives the market for premium salicylic acid. The usage of premium salicylic acid is increasing in dermatological applications to treat hyperkeratotic skin disorders attributing to the superior anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and keratolytic properties. Salicylic acid effectively treats chronic plaque psoriasis, especially when it is being used as an adjunctive therapy. It is also used for treatment of diseases like ichthyoses, verruca and keratoderma as it possesses ability to soften the wound and exfoliate the stratum corneum. Growing acceptance of salicylic acid in skin care industry is boosting the market growth during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific Holds the Significant Market Share



The global salicylic acids market is largely dominated by countries like United States, Canada, Japan, China, and United Kingdom. Asia-Pacific remains the fastest-growing market for salicylic acid in 2018 owing to strong demand surge from developed countries such as China and Japan. The manufacturers are eyeing on this potential region and heavily investing to bring the latest innovations and increase production capacity in order to cater the growing demand in the region. Owing to the robust production and largest export of salicylic acid in the country, China poses high power in regulating global ingredient price



Competitive Landscape

The global salicylic acid market is highly fragmented with various regional players, such as Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Hebei Jingye Group, Shandong Xinhua Longxin Chemical Co. Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Merck & Co Inc., among others. The presence of domestic players is huge, where most of the players are operating their businesses in smaller scales.



