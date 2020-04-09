Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Alternatives Market, Consumption Volume (by Source, Application, Products, Nature, Sales Channel, & Region) and 20 Company Profile - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Dairy alternatives are referred predominantly as plant-based food and beverages products, which are processed from various types of nuts, cereals, and seeds. Because of the low cholesterol concentration and fat content in dairy alternatives, their demand is increasing at a rapid pace around the world. Today, food intolerances and food allergies have become a major concern for health-conscious consumers. Following a dairy-free diet has numerous benefits, and is widely exercised by health-conscious consumers and fitness enthusiasts.



The factors such as increasing awareness of consumers towards a vegan diet, nutritional benefits provided by such foods, lactose intolerance among the population and demand for various fortified dairy food & beverage applications are expected to propel the growth of dairy alternatives market in the coming years. Some of the key factors inhibiting the growth of dairy alternatives market includes cross contamination of raw materials and high price of dairy alternative products.



Companies Mentioned



Archer Daniels Midland Company

Blue Diamond Growers, Inc.

Daiya Foods Inc. (Acquired by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.)

Danone

Dhler GmbH

Earth's Own Food Company Inc.

Eden Foods Inc.

Freedom Foods Group Limited

GRUPO LECHE PASCUAL, S.A.

Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Kikkoman

Living Harvest Foods Inc.

Nutriops S.L

Organic Valley

Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company

SunOpta Inc.

Triballat Noyal

Valsoia SpA

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited

WhiteWave Foods Company



By Source - Global Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast

In terms of source, the soy segment accounts for largest share of the dairy alternatives market. The popularity of soy milk can be attributed to the plethora of varieties, in terms of flavors, blends, fat content, and formulations offered by leading dairy alternative manufacturers.

The almond milk market is one of the fastest growing segments in the non-dairy and vegan milk industry.

Rice milk captures 3rd highest share of the dairy alternatives market. It is a great alternative to conventional milk with benefits such as free-from cholesterol and lactose.

Coconut milk captures least share of the dairy alternatives market.

By Application - Global Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast

In 2019, beverages segment accounted for largest share of the global dairy alternatives market.

The food segment market is the fastest growing application in the dairy alternatives market.

By Products - Global Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast

On the basis of products, the unflavored/regular milk is the dominant segment in terms of both volume and revenue.

Increasing consumption of flavored milk substitutes with low calorie content are expected to augment flavored milk market growth over the forecast period.

By Nature - Global Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast

The conventional (in-organic) milk segment dominates the global dairy alternatives market in terms of both volume and revenue.

It is predicted that the organic milk segment will account for 30% share of the global dairy alternatives market by 2026.

By Sales Channel - Global Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast

Mainstream stores (hypermarkets/supermarkets) holds a dominating share in the global dairy alternatives market.

It is predicted that the Specialty Stores will account for 15% share of the global dairy alternatives market by 2026.

The Online Retail segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Global Dairy Alternatives Market - Regional Analysis



Geographically, the global dairy alternatives market is dominated by Asia-Pacific region. The Asia-Pacific market is driven by countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and Indonesia.



North America is the second largest market for dairy alternatives, being closely followed by the European region. The dairy alternatives market in these regions is driven by rapid growth in the consumption of dairy alternative products, mainly due to the increased disposable income, changes in the lifestyle and dietary patterns.



In Latin America, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina are observing high demand for dairy alternatives.



The report titled Dairy Alternatives Market, Consumption Volume (by Source, Application, Products, Nature, Sales Channel, & Region) and 20 Company Profile - Global Forecast to 2026 provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Global Dairy Alternatives Market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Dairy Alternatives (Plant-Based Milk) Market & Volume Forecast (2011 - 2026)

2.1 Global Dairy Alternatives Market & Forecast

2.2 Global Dairy Alternatives Volume & Forecast



3. Global Dairy Alternatives Market Share & Forecast (2011 - 2026)

3.1 By Source - Global Dairy Alternatives Market Share & Forecast

3.2 By Application - Global Dairy Alternatives Market & Forecast

3.3 By Products - Global Dairy Alternatives Market Share & Forecast

3.4 By Nature - Global Dairy Alternatives Market Share & Forecast

3.5 By Sales Channel - Global Dairy Alternatives Market Share & Forecast

3.6 By Region - Global Dairy Alternatives Market Share & Forecast



4. By Source - Global Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)

4.1 Dairy Alternatives - Soy Milk Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)

4.1.1 Soy Milk Market & Forecast

4.1.2 Soy Milk Volume & Forecast

4.2 Dairy Alternatives - Almond Milk Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)

4.2.1 Almond Milk Market & Forecast

4.2.2 Almond Milk Volume & Forecast

4.3 Dairy Alternatives - Rice Milk Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)

4.3.1 Rice Milk Market & Forecast

4.3.2 Rice Milk Volume & Forecast

4.4 Dairy Alternatives - Coconut Milk Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)

4.4.1 Coconut Milk Market & Forecast

4.4.2 Coconut Milk Volume & Forecast

4.5 Dairy Alternatives - Others Milk Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)

4.5.1 Others Milk Market & Forecast

4.5.2 Others Milk Volume & Forecast



5. By Application - Global Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)

5.1 Food - Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)

5.1.1 Food - Dairy Alternatives Market & Forecast

5.1.2 Food - Dairy Alternatives Volume & Forecast

5.2 Beverages - Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)

5.2.1 Beverages - Dairy Alternatives Market & Forecast

5.2.2 Beverages - Dairy Alternatives Volume & Forecast



6. By Products - Global Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)

6.1 Unflavored / Regular Milk - Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)

6.1.1 Unflavored / Regular Milk - Dairy Alternatives Market & Forecast

6.1.2 Unflavored / Regular Milk - Dairy Alternatives Volume & Forecast

6.2 Flavored Milk - Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)

6.2.1 Flavored Milk - Dairy Alternatives Market & Forecast

6.2.2 Flavored Milk - Dairy Alternatives Volume & Forecast



7. By Nature - Global Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)

7.1 Organic Milk - Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)

7.1.1 Organic Milk - Dairy Alternatives Market & Forecast

7.1.2 Organic Milk - Dairy Alternatives Volume & Forecast

7.2 Conventional (in-organic) Milk - Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)

7.2.1 Conventional (in-organic) Milk - Dairy Alternatives Market & Forecast

7.2.2 Conventional (in-organic) Milk - Dairy Alternatives Volume & Forecast



8. By Sales Channel - Global Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)

8.1 Mainstream Stores - Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)

8.1.1 Mainstream Stores - Dairy Alternatives Market & Forecast

8.1.2 Mainstream Stores - Dairy Alternatives Volume & Forecast

8.2 Specialty Stores - Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)

8.2.1 Specialty Stores - Dairy Alternatives Market & Forecast

8.2.2 Specialty Stores - Dairy Alternatives Volume & Forecast

8.3 Online Retail - Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)

8.3.1 Online Retail - Dairy Alternatives Market & Forecast

8.3.2 Online Retail - Dairy Alternatives Volume & Forecast

8.4 Others Channel - Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)

8.4.1 Others Channel - Dairy Alternatives Market & Forecast

8.4.2 Others Channel - Dairy Alternatives Volume & Forecast



9. By Region - Global Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)

9.1 North America - Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)

9.2 Latin America - Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)

9.3 Asia Pacific - Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)

9.4 Europe - Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)

9.5 Rest of the World - Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)



10. Companies Profile



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y4g9sp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900