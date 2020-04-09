Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Alternatives Market, Consumption Volume (by Source, Application, Products, Nature, Sales Channel, & Region) and 20 Company Profile - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Dairy alternatives are referred predominantly as plant-based food and beverages products, which are processed from various types of nuts, cereals, and seeds. Because of the low cholesterol concentration and fat content in dairy alternatives, their demand is increasing at a rapid pace around the world. Today, food intolerances and food allergies have become a major concern for health-conscious consumers. Following a dairy-free diet has numerous benefits, and is widely exercised by health-conscious consumers and fitness enthusiasts.
The factors such as increasing awareness of consumers towards a vegan diet, nutritional benefits provided by such foods, lactose intolerance among the population and demand for various fortified dairy food & beverage applications are expected to propel the growth of dairy alternatives market in the coming years. Some of the key factors inhibiting the growth of dairy alternatives market includes cross contamination of raw materials and high price of dairy alternative products.
Companies Mentioned
By Source - Global Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast
By Application - Global Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast
By Products - Global Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast
By Nature - Global Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast
By Sales Channel - Global Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast
Global Dairy Alternatives Market - Regional Analysis
Geographically, the global dairy alternatives market is dominated by Asia-Pacific region. The Asia-Pacific market is driven by countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and Indonesia.
North America is the second largest market for dairy alternatives, being closely followed by the European region. The dairy alternatives market in these regions is driven by rapid growth in the consumption of dairy alternative products, mainly due to the increased disposable income, changes in the lifestyle and dietary patterns.
In Latin America, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina are observing high demand for dairy alternatives.
The report titled Dairy Alternatives Market, Consumption Volume (by Source, Application, Products, Nature, Sales Channel, & Region) and 20 Company Profile - Global Forecast to 2026 provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Global Dairy Alternatives Market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Global Dairy Alternatives (Plant-Based Milk) Market & Volume Forecast (2011 - 2026)
2.1 Global Dairy Alternatives Market & Forecast
2.2 Global Dairy Alternatives Volume & Forecast
3. Global Dairy Alternatives Market Share & Forecast (2011 - 2026)
3.1 By Source - Global Dairy Alternatives Market Share & Forecast
3.2 By Application - Global Dairy Alternatives Market & Forecast
3.3 By Products - Global Dairy Alternatives Market Share & Forecast
3.4 By Nature - Global Dairy Alternatives Market Share & Forecast
3.5 By Sales Channel - Global Dairy Alternatives Market Share & Forecast
3.6 By Region - Global Dairy Alternatives Market Share & Forecast
4. By Source - Global Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)
4.1 Dairy Alternatives - Soy Milk Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)
4.1.1 Soy Milk Market & Forecast
4.1.2 Soy Milk Volume & Forecast
4.2 Dairy Alternatives - Almond Milk Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)
4.2.1 Almond Milk Market & Forecast
4.2.2 Almond Milk Volume & Forecast
4.3 Dairy Alternatives - Rice Milk Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)
4.3.1 Rice Milk Market & Forecast
4.3.2 Rice Milk Volume & Forecast
4.4 Dairy Alternatives - Coconut Milk Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)
4.4.1 Coconut Milk Market & Forecast
4.4.2 Coconut Milk Volume & Forecast
4.5 Dairy Alternatives - Others Milk Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)
4.5.1 Others Milk Market & Forecast
4.5.2 Others Milk Volume & Forecast
5. By Application - Global Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)
5.1 Food - Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)
5.1.1 Food - Dairy Alternatives Market & Forecast
5.1.2 Food - Dairy Alternatives Volume & Forecast
5.2 Beverages - Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)
5.2.1 Beverages - Dairy Alternatives Market & Forecast
5.2.2 Beverages - Dairy Alternatives Volume & Forecast
6. By Products - Global Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)
6.1 Unflavored / Regular Milk - Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)
6.1.1 Unflavored / Regular Milk - Dairy Alternatives Market & Forecast
6.1.2 Unflavored / Regular Milk - Dairy Alternatives Volume & Forecast
6.2 Flavored Milk - Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)
6.2.1 Flavored Milk - Dairy Alternatives Market & Forecast
6.2.2 Flavored Milk - Dairy Alternatives Volume & Forecast
7. By Nature - Global Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)
7.1 Organic Milk - Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)
7.1.1 Organic Milk - Dairy Alternatives Market & Forecast
7.1.2 Organic Milk - Dairy Alternatives Volume & Forecast
7.2 Conventional (in-organic) Milk - Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)
7.2.1 Conventional (in-organic) Milk - Dairy Alternatives Market & Forecast
7.2.2 Conventional (in-organic) Milk - Dairy Alternatives Volume & Forecast
8. By Sales Channel - Global Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)
8.1 Mainstream Stores - Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)
8.1.1 Mainstream Stores - Dairy Alternatives Market & Forecast
8.1.2 Mainstream Stores - Dairy Alternatives Volume & Forecast
8.2 Specialty Stores - Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)
8.2.1 Specialty Stores - Dairy Alternatives Market & Forecast
8.2.2 Specialty Stores - Dairy Alternatives Volume & Forecast
8.3 Online Retail - Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)
8.3.1 Online Retail - Dairy Alternatives Market & Forecast
8.3.2 Online Retail - Dairy Alternatives Volume & Forecast
8.4 Others Channel - Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)
8.4.1 Others Channel - Dairy Alternatives Market & Forecast
8.4.2 Others Channel - Dairy Alternatives Volume & Forecast
9. By Region - Global Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)
9.1 North America - Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)
9.2 Latin America - Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)
9.3 Asia Pacific - Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)
9.4 Europe - Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)
9.5 Rest of the World - Dairy Alternatives Market, Volume & Forecast (2011 - 2026)
10. Companies Profile
