|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 08 April, 2020) of £33.53m.
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 08 April, 2020) of £33.53m.
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 08 April 2020 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|61.15p
|54,830,002
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|59.01p
|Ordinary share price
|45.50p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV
|(25.60)%
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2019 to 08/04/2020
