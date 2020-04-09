Octopus AIM VCT plc
Octopus AIM VCT 2 Plc
9 April 2020
Issue of Supplementary Prospectus
The Boards of Octopus AIM VCT plc and Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the “Companies") announce that a Supplementary Prospectus (the “Supplementary Prospectus") relating to the Offers for Subscription to raise up to £20 million, in aggregate, with an over-allotment facility of up to £10 million, in aggregate (the “Offers”), in the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 tax years has been published today.
The Supplementary Prospectus refers to the publication by the Companies of their NAVs as at 6 April 2020.
A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Copies of the Supplementary Prospectus will also be available from the Companies' website:
http://www.octopusinvestments.com
