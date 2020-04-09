Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Vehicle Computer System Market by Application (Safety, Performance, Convenience, and Diagnostic), Offering (Hardware and Software), Vehicle Type (PC and CV), Memory Size (Up to 8 GB, 16GB, 32 GB and above), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The in-vehicle computer system market, by value, is projected to reach USD 980 million by 2025 from USD 565 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.6%. The in-vehicle computer system market, by volume, is estimated to be 660 thousand units in 2020 and expected to reach 1,166 thousand units by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.1%.



The in-vehicle computer system market is dominated by a few global players and comprises several regional players. Some of the key players in the in-vehicle computer system market are S&T AG (Kontron) (Germany), Lanner Electronics Inc. (Taiwan), Axiomtek (Taiwan), NEXCOM Technologies (Taiwan), and IBASE Technology Inc. (Taiwan), and SINTRONES Technology Corporation (Taiwan).



The increasing focus on telematics-based preventive maintenance is driving the growth of the in-vehicle computer system market.

The market is driven by preventive fleet maintenance solutions to optimize operational costs and reduce unexpected downtime. Periodic preventive maintenance would likely surge the demand for in-vehicle computer systems for diagnosis. Many countries have proposed mandates for tougher inspections to comply with the latest safety standards and wider testing scope to accommodate more tests as mandatory.

For instance, in May 2018, the EU commissioned a directive for periodic assessment of passenger cars, trucks, heavy-trailers, and motorcycles to determine the roadworthiness of such vehicles. It also intended to include tests for brake, steering, airbags, and suspension as mandatory. It can detect problems early, fixing which, the owner can avoid costly repairs and damages. Fleet managers rely on such tests to prevent uncertain breakdowns by scheduling prior checkups. Regular inspections can optimize fleet performance as well as increase profitability and reliability. North America is estimated to lead the in-vehicle computer system market due to its huge logistic fleets.

Demand for advanced connectivity and in-cabin functions is likely to drive the growth of the in-vehicle computer market during the forecast period.

Automotive OEMs are moving toward developing interactive infotainment systems to offer more luxurious in-cabin experience. In-vehicle infotainment systems primarily comprise devices that provide features such as music streaming, navigation, voice recognition, calls, and messages. Due to the emergence of smartphones and 5G technologies, drivers are now able to connect their smartphones with infotainment systems.

For instance, upon connecting their device, drivers can stream music from Spotify or iTunes. Smartphone makers are also working closely with automotive OEMs to offer superior features in Android Auto or Apple CarPlay systems. Such systems would allow drivers to interact with the infotainment systems natively. Modern SUVs and sedans are also equipped with high-resolution displays and improved sound systems.

Europe is estimated to play a major role in the in-vehicle computer system market during the forecast period.

Europe is estimated to be the second-largest market due to increasing initiatives for intelligent transport systems (ITS) applications such as connected vehicles and smart public transit. The governments are encouraging masses to opt for public transit by optimizing experience and travel time.

For instance, in Berlin, one can buy an S-Bahn ticket from automatic vending machines and use all the public transport facilities such as buses, subway trains, and trams with a single ticket. Tickets are validated on the vehicle while switching to other transportation modes. Likewise, one can easily validate their tickets after boarding a bus, saving a lot of time and hassle. The bus stops display the route number and real-time ETA for the next bus on that route. In-vehicle computer systems are installed in these buses and other devices such as cameras and radio-frequency identification (RFID) sensors. Such vehicles are connected to a central hub, and real-time data is shared with drivers and passengers.

In addition, advancements in specialized vehicles such as connected ambulances, fire trucks, and cash-in-transit vehicles would be instrumental to the growth of the European in-vehicle computer system market. For instance, connected ambulances rely upon multi-WAN vehicle gateways to communicate with healthcare institutes, and cash-in-transit vehicles use network video recorders (NVR) for real-time monitoring from the central hub. Such applications would help Europe maintain its competitive position in the in-vehicle computer system market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 In-Vehicle Computer System Market to Grow at A Significant Rate During the Forecast Period (2020-2025)

4.2 North America is Estimated to Lead the Global In-Vehicle Computer System Market in 2020

4.3 Global In-Vehicle Computer System Market, By Vehicle Type and Offering

4.4 In-Vehicle Computer System Market, By Application

4.5 In-Vehicle Computer System Market, By Offering

4.6 In-Vehicle Computer System Market, By Memory Size

4.7 In-Vehicle Computer System Market, By Vehicle Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Operational Data

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increasing Automation Levels and Intelligent Cruise Controls

5.3.1.2 Focus on Customized Solutions for Specialized Vehicles

5.3.1.3 Shift Toward IoT-Based Smart Transportation

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Increased Complexity of Vehicle Electronics

5.3.2.2 Threat of Substitution By Smartphones Or Compact Handheld Devices

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Advanced Telematics-Based Services Such as Usage-Based Insurance and Predictive Vehicle Maintenance

5.3.3.2 Initiatives for Smart Public Transit

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Risk of Data Privacy and Cyber Threats

5.3.4.2 Higher Installation and Maintenance Costs

5.3.5 Impact of Market Dynamics

5.4 Revenue Shift Driving Market Growth

5.5 Revenue Missed: Opportunities for In-Vehicle Computer System Manufacturers and Component Providers

5.6 In-Vehicle Computer System Market, Scenarios

5.6.1 In-Vehicle Computer System Market, Most Likely Scenario

5.6.2 In-Vehicle Computer System Market, Optimistic Scenario

5.6.3 In-Vehicle Computer System Market, Pessimistic Scenario



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technological Overview

6.2.1 Can Bus Protocol

6.2.1.1 Components of A Can Bus Message

6.2.1.2 Advantages of Can Bus Communication

6.2.2 In-Vehicle Gateway

6.2.2.1 WAN Connection

6.2.2.2 VAN Or In-Vehicle Wi-Fi

6.2.3 Network Video Recorder (NVR)

6.3 Porter's Five Forces

6.4 In-Vehicle Computer System: Applications

6.4.1 Autonomous Driving

6.4.2 Preventive Maintenance

6.4.3 Emergency Response Vehicles

6.4.4 Fleet Management



7 In-Vehicle Computer System Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Research Methodology

7.3 Assumptions

7.4 Safety Computers

7.4.1 Advanced Safety Features Will Drive the Market

7.5 Performance Computers

7.5.1 Autonomous Driving Would Initialize Adoption of In-Vehicle Performance Computers

7.6 Convenience Computers

7.6.1 Smart Infotainment Systems Would Drive the Demand for In-Vehicle Convenience Computers

7.7 Diagnostic Computers

7.7.1 Predictive Maintenance Would Boost the Market for In-Vehicle Diagnostic Computers

7.8 Market Leaders



8 In-Vehicle Computer System Market, By Memory Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Research Methodology

8.3 Assumptions

8.4 Up to 8 GB

8.4.1 Up to 8 GB RAM Systems are Suitable for Vehicle Tracking and Diagnostics

8.5 16 GB

8.5.1 Public Transit Applications Would Benefit From 16 GB RAM Configurations

8.6 32 GB and Above

8.6.1 Autonomous Driving and Cruise Controls Would Require 32 GB and Above RAM Configuration

8.7 Market Leaders



9 In-Vehicle Computer System Market, By Offering

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Research Methodology

9.3 Assumptions

9.4 Hardware

9.4.1 Low Power Processing Units Will Be Helpful for Specific Automotive Applications Such as Vehicle Tracking

9.4.2 Display Screen

9.4.3 Processing Unit

9.4.4 Others

9.5 Software

9.5.1 Free and Open Source Features of Linux Give It the Edge Over Windows Os

9.5.2 Windows

9.5.3 Linux

9.6 Market Leaders



10 In-Vehicle Computer System Market, By Vehicle Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Research Methodology

10.3 Assumptions

10.4 Passenger Car

10.4.1 Advancements in the Self Driving Systems Would Require High-Performance In-Vehicle Computers

10.5 Commercial Vehicle

10.5.1 Demand for Real-Time Telematics Will Drive the Demand for In-Vehicle Computers in Commercial Vehicles

10.6 Market Leaders



11 In-Vehicle Computer System Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.3 Europe

11.4 North America

11.5 Latam

11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



12 Recommendations

12.1 North America Will Be the Key Market for In-Vehicle Computer Systems

12.2 Specialized Vehicle Applications Can Be A Key Focus for Manufacturers

12.3 Conclusion



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Ranking Analysis

13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.3.1 Visionary Leaders

13.3.2 Innovators

13.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.3.4 Emerging Companies

13.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.5 Business Strategy Excellence

13.6 Winners vs Tail-Enders

13.7 Competitive Scenario

13.7.1 New Product Developments

13.7.2 Partnerships/Contracts



14 Company Profiles

14.1 S&T AG (Kontron)

14.1.1 Business Overview

14.1.2 Products & Services Offered

14.1.3 SWOT Analysis

14.1.4 Analyst View

14.2 Lanner Electronics Inc.

14.3 Axiomtek

14.4 Ibase Technology Inc.

14.5 Sintrones Technology Corporation

14.6 Acrosser

14.7 Premio Inc.

14.8 IEI Integration Corporation

14.9 JLT Mobile Computers

14.10 SD-Omega

14.11 Onlogic

14.12 Nexcom International Co. Ltd.

14.13 Other Key Players

14.13.1 Asia Pacific

14.13.1.1 Avalue Technology Inc.

14.13.1.2 Neousys Technology

14.13.1.3 Adlink Technology Inc.

14.13.1.4 Winsonic

14.13.1.5 Aaeon

14.13.2 Europe

14.13.2.1 Roda Computer GmbH

14.13.2.2 Men Mikro Elektronik GmbH

14.13.2.3 MPL AG Elektronik-Unternehmen

14.13.2.4 Syslogic Datentechnik AG

14.13.3 North America

14.13.3.1 American Portwell Technology



