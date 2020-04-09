Paris, Thursday 9 April 2020, 5.45 pm CET

Nexity’s Universal Registration Document dated 31 December 2019 (in French) was filed today with the Autorité des marchés financiers under number D.20-0280.

The document is available to the public in accordance with the provisions of regulations currently in force.

The 2019 Universal Registration Document includes notably:

the 2019 annual financial report;

The statement of non-financial performance;

the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance; and

the disclosures relating to the Statutory Auditors’ fees.

The French version of this document can be consulted on the company’s website (https://www.nexity.fr/en/group/finance/publications/reports) as well as on the Autorité des marchés financiers’ website (www.amf-france.org).

A free English translation will be made available at a later date.

AT NEXITY, WE AIM TO SERVE ALL OUR CLIENTS AS THEIR REAL ESTATE NEEDS EVOLVE

Nexity offers the widest range of advice and expertise, products, services and solutions for private individuals, companies and local authorities, so as to best meet the needs of our clients and respond to their concerns.



Our business lines – real estate brokerage, management, design, development, planning, advisory and related services – are now optimally organised to serve and support our clients. As the benchmark operator in our sector, we are resolutely committed to all of our clients, but also to the environment and society as a whole.







Nexity is listed on the SRD and on Euronext’s Compartment A

Member of the indices: SBF 80, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All Tradable

Ticker symbol: NXI - Reuters: NXI.PA - Bloomberg: NXI FP

ISIN code: FR0010112524

______







CONTACT

Domitille Vielle – Head of Investor relations / +33 (0)1 85 55 14 97 -investorrelations@nexity.fr

Géraldine Bop – Deputy Head of Investor relations / +33 (0) 1 85 55 14 97 – investorrelations@nexity.fr





Attachment