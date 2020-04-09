Tyler, Texas, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A smartphone repair shop in Tyler, Texas, is offering pickup and delivery for customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. iPhone ER, a professional smartphone repair shop in Tyler TX for smartphones and tablets is now offering their customers pick up and delivery to help them abide by the social distancing rules. Waiting in the lobby is not allowed anymore. They encourage their customers to drop their phones and wait inside their car if they wish and then pick up their phones once they receive a notification that the repair is done.

The need for their customers’ smartphones to get repaired is very crucial as this gadget is a must-have in these times of crisis and emergency. The pickup and delivery service brings a solution to this need. iPhone ER recommends to call them at this number (903) 787-8509 for quick and immediate response. For those who are on the web, they can also be reached out through this contact page .

Cell Phone Accessories and Used Phones in Tyler, TX

Aside from cell phone repair, iPhone ER also sells phone accessories and buys used phones. People who are short in cash can sell their old phones to iPhone ER. https://iphoneertx.com/products/

Here’s what iPhone ER wrote on their website about this service. We buy, sell and trade cell phones and sell quality cell phone accessories. We carry iPhone and Android products, including tablets, that are made to last. Our smartphone accessories are affordable, durable, and stylish. Their wide selection of smartphone accessories includes chargers, charging blocks, car chargers, tempered glass screen protectors, protective cases, and more. iPhone ER’s main phone case brands are Otterbox and LifeProof. They offer FREE installation of tempered glass screen protectors. About iPhone ER iPhone ER is a family-owned cellphone repair shop located in Tyle, Texas. They are committed to providing excellent customer service since 2012. With 131 4.7 star Google reviews they are reliable for your Smartphone phone repair in Tyler TX They’ve been helping customers who are:

Seeking convenient cellphone repair services.

Selling, trading, or buying android phones and iPhones.

Looking for a bulk discount on service repairs for their school or business.

Contact iPhone ER at (903) 787-8509 or message them through this contact form to get your gadget repaired without the hassle of going out and risking your safety and health. IphoneER Google Driving Directions 5111 Troup Hwy #104D, Tyler, TX 75707


