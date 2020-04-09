Viventium Software Inc. is a SaaS-based human capital management solution that provides a remarkable user experience and award-winning software. Viventium provides flexible software and expert guidance so clients can be sure their payroll is done right.

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viventium, a SaaS-based human capital management solution today announced it was once again named a FrontRunner for payroll software by Software Advice. FrontRunners is designed to help businesses evaluate which software products may be right for them.



“Viventium is delighted to once again be recognized by our clients for our technology and service. It is a special honor that motivates us to continue focusing on making our clients more successful,” said Viventium CEO Dan Neuburger. “We feel privileged to have clients who appreciate the value we deliver through the hard work of our team and to be identified as a market leader in the payroll and HR software market.”

FrontRunners is published on Software Advice, the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process. FrontRunners evaluates verified end-user reviews and product data, positioning the top scoring products based on Usability and Customer Satisfaction ratings for businesses. FrontRunners for payroll software is available at https://www.softwareadvice.com/hr/payroll-software-comparison/#top-products .

About Viventium

Viventium Software Inc. is a SaaS-based human capital management solution that provides a remarkable user experience and award-winning software. Viventium provides flexible software and expert guidance so clients can be sure their payroll is done right.

Viventium offers specialized solutions in the health services markets which include home care agencies and skilled nursing facilities. Viventium Software supports all 50 of the United States with payroll and HR solutions.

For more information about Viventium, visit https://www.viventium.com or follow @viventium on Twitter.

About Software Advice

Software Advice is the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process. Advisors provide free, personalized software recommendations, helping companies of all sizes find products that meet their business needs. Software Advice also features objective research by industry experts and reviews from validated users, saving buyers time and resources. Software Advice is a Gartner company. For more information, visit softwareadvice.com

Required disclaimer: FrontRunners constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Software Advice or its affiliates.

