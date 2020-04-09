Ontario, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Libro Credit Union has announced it is ready to help southwestern Ontario businesses access the Government of Canada’s new Canada Emergency Business Account.
Businesses can now apply through Libro for an interest-free government loan of up to $40,000, to help cover the business’s operating expenses.
Libro has set up a simple and easy application process, which can be accessed at libro.ca/business-support. Active participation in government programs is just one of the many ways Libro seeks to support businesses, including financial coaching and a full range of tools to make business banking easy.
Martin Kihle, Libro’s Vice President, Business Banking, said: “Libro is ready to support our business Owners across southwestern Ontario with the launch of the Canada Emergency Business Account.
“We have been listening to our Owners about the impact of COVID-19 on their businesses. This government-backed program will provide immediate relief and cash flow support to the businesses deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It will provide a first step towards helping our valued business Owners navigate through the return to a post-COVID-19 world.”
The CEBA loan through Libro includes:
We strongly encourage anyone with questions, or who needs additional support, to approach their Libro Coach. For full contact information, go to libro.ca.
Libro Credit Union provides financial coaching to businesses, other organizations and individuals across southwestern Ontario, with more than 106,000 Owners all sharing in Ownership of the credit Union. All of Libro’s profits are reinvested in southwestern Ontario, in profit shares to Owners, community investment, support for the economy and more.
Mike Donachie, Communications Manager Libro Credit Union 226-926-4068 mike.donachie@libro.ca
