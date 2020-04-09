VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC), encouraged energy utility customers to be respectful and considerate of energy utility workers as they continue to perform essential tasks in light of the COVID-19 pandemic (Pandemic).



The Government of British Columbia has listed “Utilities” and “Facilities and workers maintaining IT and communications infrastructure for… Energy and utilities” on their List of COVID-19 Essential Services . As a result, many utility-related operational tasks must continue. Utility employees are implementing social distancing practices while completing tasks such as emergency repairs, essential maintenance, meter reading and other work on utility infrastructure and/or for customers.

“The safety of all British Columbians, including those who work for our energy utilities, is of paramount importance to the BCUC. While we recognize that this is an unprecedented time in our Province and there are a lot of fears circulating regarding the Pandemic, I want to encourage utility customers to be respectful and considerate to energy utility workers who may be conducting essential services,” said David Morton, Chair and CEO of the BCUC. “I would also ask utility customers to assist in providing a safe work environment by practicing social distancing when utility employees are working in and around homes and businesses in British Columbia.”

“We are grateful to the utility employees who are working during this challenging time, and they should be accommodated whenever possible as they do their part to make sure the heat and lights stay on in our homes,” said Morton.

The BCUC previously ordered its regulated utilities to suspend any service disconnections for reasons other than maintenance, and to opt for estimated consumption billing when it is not possible to do in-person meter reading for a customer due to safety and operational concerns.

About the BCUC

The BCUC is a regulatory agency responsible for oversight of energy utilities and compulsory auto insurance in British Columbia. It is the BCUC’s role to balance the interests of customers with the interests of the businesses it regulates. The BCUC carries out fair and transparent reviews of matters within its jurisdiction and considers public input where public interest is impacted.