Transparency notification of 8 April 2020

In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings BlackRock, Inc. has notified Umicore on 8 April 2020 that on 7 April 2020 it has crossed the statutory threshold of 5% upwards.



In total (direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments) Blackrock Inc. holds 5.03% of Umicore's shares and voting rights.

Notification details:

Date of notification: 8 April 2020

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 7 April 2020

Threshold of direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments crossed upwards: 5%

Notification by: BlackRock, Inc.

Denominator: 246,400,000

Notification details:





A) Voting rights

Previous notification After the transaction Holders of voting rights # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights BlackRock, Inc. 0 0 0.00% BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 30,794 30,794 0.01% BlackRock (Singapore) Limited 3,774 3,774 0.00% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 1,084,267 1,100,032 0.45% BlackRock Advisors, LLC 267,453 269,732 0.11% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 139,227 139,227 0.06% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 299,084 300,476 0.12% BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 1,619 1,619 0.00% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 15,099 14,714 0.01% BlackRock Fund Advisors 2,654,449 2,657,052 1.08% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 2,748,138 2,759,910 1.12% BlackRock International Limited 86,362 86,199 0.03% BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 85,774 85,774 0.03% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 1,675,898 1,770,316 0.72% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 439,069 439,069 0.18% BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 32,697 32,697 0.01% Subtotal 9,563,704 9,691,385 3.93%





B) Equivalent financial instruments

Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument # voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % voting rights Settlement BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Securities Lent 694,799 0.28% physical BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association Securities Lent 600 0.00% physical BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Securities Lent 1,887,351 0.77% physical BlackRock Investment Management, LLC Securities Lent 8,106 0.00% physical BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. Securities Lent 110,585 0.04% physical BlackRock Advisors, LLC Contract for Difference 375 0.00% cash BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association Contract for Difference 6,267 0.00% cash BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Contract for Difference 807 0.00% cash Subtotal 2,708,890 1.10%





C) Total A & B

# voting rights % voting rights TOTAL 12,400,275 5.03%





The chain of control has been described at the end of the declaration.









Transparency notification of 7 April 2020

In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings BlackRock, Inc. has notified Umicore on 7 April 2020 that on 6 April 2020 it has crossed the statutory threshold of 5% downwards.

In total (direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments) Blackrock Inc. holds 5.00% of Umicore's shares and voting rights.

Notification details:

Date of notification: 7 April 2020

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 6 April 2020

Threshold of direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments crossed downwards: 5%

Notification by: BlackRock, Inc.

Denominator: 246,400,000

Notification details:





A) Voting rights

Previous notification After the transaction Holders of voting rights # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights BlackRock, Inc. 0 0 0.00% BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 28,281 30,794 0.01% BlackRock (Singapore) Limited 3,774 3,774 0.00% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 935,478 1,084,267 0.44% BlackRock Advisors, LLC 267,453 267,453 0.11% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 139,227 139,227 0.06% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 298,755 299,084 0.12% BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 1,619 1,619 0.00% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 15,099 15,099 0.01% BlackRock Fund Advisors 2,654,559 2,654,449 1.08% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 2,730,266 2,748,138 1.12% BlackRock International Limited 86,362 86,362 0.04% BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 85,160 85,774 0.03% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 1,673,122 1,675,898 0.68% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 439,069 439,069 0.18% BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 55,332 32,697 0.01% Subtotal 9,413,556 9,563,704 3.88%





B) Equivalent financial instruments

Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument # voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % voting rights Settlement BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Securities Lent 696,343 0.28% physical BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association Securities Lent 600 0.00% physical BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Securities Lent 1,932,751 0.78% physical BlackRock Investment Management, LLC Securities Lent 8,106 0.00% physical BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. Securities Lent 110,585 0.04% physical BlackRock Advisors, LLC Contract for Difference 375 0.00% cash BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association Contract for Difference 4,626 0.00% cash BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Contract for Difference 807 0.00% cash Subtotal 2,754,193 1.12%





C) Total A & B

# voting rights % voting rights TOTAL 12,317,897 5.00%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the declaration.





Transparency notification of 6 April 2020:





In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings BlackRock, Inc. has notified Umicore on 6 April 2020 that on 2 April 2020 it has crossed the statutory threshold of 5% upwards.

In total (direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments) Blackrock Inc. holds 5.02% of Umicore's shares and voting rights.

Notification details:

Date of notification: 6 April 2020

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 2 April 2020

Threshold of direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments crossed upwards: 5%

Notification by: BlackRock, Inc.

Denominator: 246,400,000

Notification details:





A) Voting rights

Previous notification After the transaction Holders of voting rights # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights BlackRock, Inc. 0 0 0.00% BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 25,079 28,281 0.01% BlackRock (Singapore) Limited 5,434 3,774 0.00% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 756,390 935,478 0.38% BlackRock Advisors, LLC 225,782 267,453 0.11% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 139,508 139,227 0.06% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 296,433 298,755 0.12% BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 1,619 1,619 0.00% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 15,099 15,099 0.01% BlackRock Fund Advisors 2,657,719 2,654,559 1.08% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 2,697,122 2,730,266 1.11% BlackRock International Limited 88,383 86,362 0.04% BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 84,056 85,160 0.03% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 1,258,780 1,673,122 0.68% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 440,908 439,069 0.18% BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 57,893 55,332 0.02% Subtotal 8,750,205 9,413,556 3.82%





B) Equivalent financial instruments

Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument # voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % voting rights Settlement BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Securities Lent 891,932 0.36% physical BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Securities Lent 1,933,251 0.78% physical BlackRock Investment Management, LLC Securities Lent 8,106 0.00% physical BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. Securities Lent 110,585 0.04% physical BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Contract for Difference 437 0.00% cash Subtotal 2,944,311 1.19%





C) Total A & B

# voting rights % voting rights TOTAL 12,357,867 5.02%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the declaration.

The notification can be found here .





