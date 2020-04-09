OXFORD, Miss., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Treatment Center is making it easier for its patients living in the community to access outpatient services. The treatment provider is now offering telehealth for individual and group therapy, family sessions and follow-up care. Instead of traveling to the facility three to five times a week for treatment, depending on the level of care, the patient can receive virtual therapy with a licensed counselor.

The telehealth service is offered through a confidential video conferencing service. For more information, visit Oxford’s website .

“It’s critical that our patients in the early stages of recovery continue to receive care to help them achieve long-term sobriety, especially during this time when stress and anxiety could put them at increased risk for a relapse,” said Outpatient Director Mat Douglas. “Telehealth makes it possible for us to care for our patients in the safest way possible and remove any travel or other barrier that may prevent them from seeking care in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Nearly a quarter of Oxford’s patients are now receiving telehealth services. The therapy sessions focus on substance use education, relapse prevention and emotional processing. Prior to the telehealth service, some patients traveled more than an hour to receive care.

“In the midst of the pandemic, we must not forget our nation is also battling the addiction crisis” said Mark Sawyer, Oxford Treatment Center CEO. “People are dying every day from the disease of addiction and we must do all we can to provide lifesaving care to those in our community.”

Oxford’s parent company, American Addiction Centers, is also offering free virtual support meetings for the public six days a week for those who need encouragement and a supportive community during these challenging times.

About Oxford Treatment Center

Oxford Treatment Center is a part of the American Addiction Centers (OTC: AACH) family of treatment centers. We treat patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at oxfordtreatment.com .