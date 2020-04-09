New York, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881451/?utm_source=GNW

Most clinical trials have shown the effectiveness of this therapy in the treatment of superficial wounds. Moreover, the localized use of NPWT in infected wounds offers advantages, such as wound drainage, angiogenesis stimulation, proteinase excretion, and decreased local and systemic bacterial load. According to a study, published in the Journal of Trauma, it was found that NPWT augmented with silver dressings decreases infection.



Key Market Trends

Diabetic Foot Ulcers are Expected to Witness Rapid Growth in the Market Studied



Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFU) is one of the most common complications associated with Diabetes and is posing a burden on several countries across the globe. The annual incidence of DFU across the globe is around 6.3%, as stated by the report from the American College of Physicians (ACP). Furthermore, the report suggests that the lifetime incidence of foot ulcers in diabetic patients is 19-34%. Several studies have revealed that NPWT is helpful in reducing the time it takes wounds to heal. Faster wound healing results in an overall decrease in hospitalization and avoids the additional morbidity of chronic wounds.



Hence, due to the efficacy of the NPWT in healing the DFU in less time, the demand for NPWT is increasing despite the high price of it. Added to that, rising incidence and prevalence of DFU across the globe are fuelling the segment growth.



North America Dominates the Market



Being one of the most developed economies and technologically advanced countries, the United States from the North America region is holding the largest share in the medical devices market which is a beneficial factor for the market studied. NPWT is an expensive procedure but the reimbursement policies in the North America region are better hence, the service or treatment availed by the patient becomes cheap compared to that of developing countries. Furthermore, this region has the presence of all the key players that are dominating the NPWT market. Therefore, owing to the aforementioned factors, North America is expected to have a significant share of the market studied.



Competitive Landscape

The market for NPWT is moderately competitive with the presence of most of the international companies. The big players in this market are focusing on technological advancements of their products to sustain in the market and increase competitiveness. For instance, in 2019, KCI, an Acelity Company has received FDA clearance for DERMATAC Drape, a significant advancement in NPWT, it conforms to different anatomical locations, adapting to the body and providing a tight, highly effective seal for 48 to 72 hours in uneven areas, for wound protection.



