Ramsey, NJ, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), and its IT Services Division All Covered (All Covered), are proud to share global efforts to support local communities and help customers maintain business continuity during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Konica Minolta's various technologies play a significant role in accelerating solution provision during challenging times. The company is redirecting everyday innovation such as the digital workplace, security solutions, infrared thermography solutions, on-demand teaching material development, remote diagnosis and diagnostic imaging equipment to create new value to help customers solve issues arising from current circumstances. Specifically,
“We are proactively reaching out to our dealer partners and clients to find out their immediate needs and deploying resources and technicians quickly to serve them,” said Rick Taylor, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “Our services are now mission-critical; work is where you are.”
Taylor also announced during a recent video interview that hourly Service employees will be considered “on-call” during their normal hours to avoid a disruption in pay. This was particularly important for Konica Minolta’s large service group in the San Francisco area, where all but the most critical operations were shut down.
“Our employees are our greatest assets, and our goal is to keep them healthy, maintain our supply chain and continue assisting our partners,” added Taylor.
As a global company, innovation is not limited to its business in the United States. Such examples include:
Konica Minolta is dedicated to keeping its employees safe and healthy while helping customers and the community navigate these unprecedented circumstances. Visit us online for the latest information regarding any impact of COVID-19 on our business.
About Konica Minolta
Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.
