SAN FRANCISCO, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notable , a technology leader redefining cancer treatment through rapid drug development via a clinically validated platform, announced today its board has appointed veteran life science executive Laurie Heilmann as Chief Executive Officer. She succeeds founder Matt De Silva who will remain a member of Notable’s Board of Directors and continue to serve as the company’s Executive Chairman.



“Laurie has a proven track record transforming life science startups into established global brands. We are delighted to welcome her to the team during this critical inflection point in our trajectory,” said Matt De Silva, Founder and Executive Chairman. “Notable’s experienced and diverse team has spent over five years focused on developing our clinical platform and building partnerships with top academic institutions and leading pharmaceutical companies. We will continue to expand the reach of our technology to power functional precision medicine with Laurie at the helm.”

Heilmann brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience. She joins Notable from CrownBio, where she served as President of Global Life Science and Diagnostic Solutions and led the strategic development and commercialization of products and services to treat oncology, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases. Her efforts helped transform the company into a prominent global player in the pre-clinical oncology, cardiovascular, and metabolic disease markets. Prior to CrownBio, Laurie held leadership roles at Strong-Bridge Consulting, Image Metrix-American College of Radiology and the Ockham Development Group.

“It’s an exciting time to join the talented team at Notable. As the company enters the next stage of growth we will focus on advancing the awareness of our scientific technology platform and continue our revolutionary innovation in functional precision medicine,” said Laurie Heilmann, CEO of Notable. “I look forward to advancing the incredible work that Matt and the Notable team has accomplished to accelerate drug discovery for cancer patients.”

Notable’s automated technology platform is built to help predict patient responses to cancer treatment therapies in as little as seven days. As a precision oncology company, Notable matches patients with effective therapies and accelerates the drug development process for novel therapeutics. The company can help patients and their physicians make better-informed decisions about which treatments and clinical trials might be most effective. A feasibility study conducted at the Stanford University School of Medicine demonstrated that Notable achieved an 84 percent overall accuracy rate in retrospectively predicting patient therapeutic responses. The most recent data from this collaboration was presented at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting in December of 2019.

About Notable

Notable is redefining cancer treatment with a clinically validated AI platform that rapidly advances cancer drug development at a fraction of traditional costs. Notable’s approach combines AI with an automated lab to determine which drugs or combination of drugs will be most effective for specific types of cancers, enabling drug companies to recruit the right patients into clinical trials. The resulting high response rates in those trials can accelerate the process, eliminating much of the time and cost in later-stage trials, and helping to get drugs to market years faster at a lower cost to patients. Learn more at https://notablelabs.com/ or follow @notablelabs.