OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC (the 'Company')

09 April 2020

PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that on 09 April 2020 the Company purchased for cancellation 3,376,005 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 41.3 pence per share.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 305,572,330 Ordinary 10p Shares.

