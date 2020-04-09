New York, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Commercial Satellite Imaging Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881450/?utm_source=GNW

The significance of satellite imaging prompted governmental organizations to support its growth. Various governments have been supporting the firms in the market studied, by investing in satellite imaging technologies. The Australian government invested in satellite technologies, and it spent USD 260 million for the development of satellite technology and creation of jobs in Australia. These factors are encouraging companies to develop improved solutions in the market studied. For instance, BlackSky, a geospatial intelligence company, announced that it secured a USD 50 million loan from the Intelsat satellite powerhouse, primarily to boost its nascent Earth observation constellation. The company also announced its plans to use this capital to build on its existing assets and alliances. The company primarily aims to incorporate access to Intelsat’s communications infrastructure to deliver its imaging and intelligence services across the world.



Key Market Trends

Military and Defense is Expected to Account for the Largest Share



- The largest end-user vertical is the military and defense applications of commercial satellite imaging. The growth of the segment can be attributed to security and surveillance applications, which are the core functionalities of any defense organization. In most cases, governments have their satellites orbiting the Earth, performing several operations. However, they usually have limited access to the international airspace for security concerns of other countries. In some extreme cases, governments can exercise shutter control policies, which may require foreign satellites in territorial airspace to shut down the satellite’s imaging equipment.

- Growing defense and military budgets in most of the countries, to develop security programs, are expected to contribute to the growth of the market studied. For instance, according to SIPRI, military spending in the United States was USD 717 billion in 2019. Moreover, in the same year, China’s military spending amounted to an estimated USD 177 billion. Considering the growing security concerns, several countries are launching satellites to strengthen their defense operation with the help of upgraded technology. Thus, the growth of the market studied is expected to be fueled by an upsurge in the number of satellite launches in several countries. The defense sector also uses commercial satellite imaging for geospatial mapping.

- Earth observation satellites are gaining increasing popularity in defense and security missions, especially when planning operations and mission deployments remotely. Once considered a tool designed to offer strategic threat assessments, currently, imagery satellites are providing an exceptional level of tactical support to decision makers and the modern soldier.



The North American Region is Expected to Account for the Largest Share



- North America is expected to dominate the market studied during the forecast period, due to the highest number of researches and investments in the market, the presence of sophisticated infrastructure to undertake space programs, and the earliest and highest adoption of commercial satellite imaging across various industries in the region.

- Due to strong support from the federal government regarding grants to academic institutions and companies, in order to develop highly advanced satellite imaging devices, the market studied is estimated to expand further in the region. According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, United States has the largest number of satellites in orbit i.e. 901 as of March 2019, followed by China with 299 satellites.

- Currently, the US government is also revamping its existing commercial space regulations that need to be streamlined. This is expected to encourage commercial space activities in the region. For instance, SpaceX launched an earth-imaging satellite and its broadband demos that carried a radar-imaging satellite for Spain’s Hisdesat Servicios Estrategicos SA. The satellite will collect information, including ship tracking and weather data, for the government and commercial customers.



Competitive Landscape

The market is moderately fragmented, with moderate competitive rivalry. Companies operating in the market studied are players engaged in providing satellite-based imagery or solutions based on the imagery. Competition among players in the market studied is increasing, due to the competitive strategies adopted by them. These companies strive to develop better features in their solutions, in order to gain a competitive edge in the market studied.



- February 2020 - The Air Force Life Cycle Management Centre partnered with L3Harris Technologies for a multimillion-dollar contract to develop a software platform, which will make it easier for analysts to use artificial intelligence (AI) to identify objects in large data sets, addressing urgent defence need for automation to analyse large geospatial data sets.

- July 2019 - DigitalGlobe developed OpenStreetMap imagery endpoints, which will enable the users of OpenStreetMap to see uniformity in content between the previous and new layers. The imagery is expected be more recent and more frequently updated by using the latest Maxar mosaic content. The improved production processes (bundle block adjustment, atmospheric compensation, continuous updates, etc.) are expected to benefit OSM contributors.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881450/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001