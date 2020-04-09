New York, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Lifting Slings Market- Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881446/?utm_source=GNW





The global population is aging rapidly, owing to reducing birth rates and increasing life expectancy. The number of older people is estimated to increase by nearly 60% in the next 15 years. By 2030, the total number of people above the age of 65 is expected to be more than a billion, i.e. the geriatric population may represent 12% of the global population. By 2050, this number is likely to cross 1.6 billion or 16.7% of the total population.



Therefore the demographic trend towards an aging population and the rising incidences of chronic diseases has further lead to a longer stay in hospitals, which may increase the demand for medical lifting slings, over the forecast period.



Furthermore, there is a high risk of cross-infection in reusable slings, which is further impeding the growth of this market over the forecast period.



Key Market Trends

Hospitals Segment is Expected to be the Largest Growing Segment in the Medical Lifting Sling Market



The hospitals’ segment accounts for the largest share in the global medical lifting slings market, and it is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. The people suffering from neuromuscular diseases generally have limited movement capacity and need continuous support for any kind of movement. They are the primary consumers of lifting slings in homes and hospitals. Therefore the increase in the number of neuromuscular patients, who may need lifting slings for proper movement, is expected to boost the market studied.



Europe holds the Largest Share in the Medical Lifting Sling Market



The major factors that are driving the growth of the Europe medical lifting slings market are the rise in obesity prevalence, increasing aging population, rising incidence of accidents and injuries. Also, the country has a well-established healthcare system, therefore, the market studied is experiencing rapid growth.?



The United Kingdom is the most obese country in western Europe, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.?The Health Survey for England 2017 has estimated that 28.7% of adults in England are found to be obese and a further 35.6% are overweight but not obese. People aged 65-74 are most likely to be overweight or obese.



According to Germany’s Federal Statistics Office (Destatis), in Germany, 3,214 people were killed in car accidents in 2016. While, 2.6 million incidents were recorded in Germany and some 308,200 of those accidents resulted in deaths or injuries while, the overall number of traffic injuries in 2016 jumped by 0.8% to 396,700, which is expected to be a vital factor in the growth of the market.?



Competitive Landscape

There has been a presence of a considerable number of companies and the key players are focusing on acquisitions and collaborations to enhance their footprint in the global medical lifting slings market. Companies are focusing on expanding their footprints by launching innovative solutions for patients.



