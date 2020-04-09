New York, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hot-melt Adhesives Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881444/?utm_source=GNW





- The ethylene-vinyl acetate segment dominated the market and is expected to witness a healthy growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand from the paper, board, and packaging industry, across the globe.

- The adoption of bio-based hot-melt adhesives is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

- Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe, with the largest consumption from countries such as China, India, and Japan.



Key Market Trends

Souring Demand from the Paper, Board and Packaging Industry



-

An extremely high proportion of all industrial products are sold in packaging – either due to stability requirements for storage and transport or for aesthetic reasons.

-

Hot-melt adhesives are mainstream adhesives in the paper, board, and packaging industry. It is most widely used for carton closing, sealing, and pallet stabilization.

-

Applications of hot-melt adhesives range from corrugated box construction and lamination of printed sheets, to packaging materials used for all types of consumer products and the production of large industrial tubes and cores.

-

Although normal envelopes and paper bags consist of just a single layer of material, most packaging materials used nowadays are of different materials laminated together.

-

PUR hot-melt offers a stronger adhesion and cures better than traditional hot-melts, which make it a prudent choice in the growing industrial packaging industry.

-

Another contributing factor for the potential demand for hot-melt adhesives in the packaging industry is the traditionally low levels of automation. This has caused many packaging producers to use alternate forms of adhesives.

-

Some of the major manufacturing companies for packaging applications of hot-melt adhesives include 3M, Arkema, Henkel, Avery Dennison Corporation, Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd, Dow, etc.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



- Asia-Pacific dominated the global market with a share of more than 45%. With growing packaging and healthcare industries in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, the consumption of hot-melt adhesives is increasing in the region.

- China has the second-largest packaging industry in the world. The country is expected to witness a consistent growth during the forecast period, owing to the rise of customized packaging, increased demand for packaged consumerist goods, in the food segment, like microwave food, snack foods, and frozen foods, etc.

- Moreover, the country witnessed rapid growth in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector in the recent past. The growth of the FMCG market was majorly driven by the increased spending on premium and healthier products by the middle-class consumers in the country.

- Additionally, India has the fifth-largest packaging industry worldwide which is growing at a significant rate. The country’s packaging industry is majorly driven by growing innovation in industries to make their products compact and portable.

- With increasing employment in the country, there is an increase in the use of ready-to-eat. In addition to this, the demand for cosmetic products is also increasing in the country.

- Such aforementioned factors are likely to drive the adhesives and sealants market in the region, during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The global hot-melt adhesives market is highly concentrated, with the top ten players accounting for approximately 50% of the market share. The major companies include Dow, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M, Sika AG, and Arkema Group, among others.



