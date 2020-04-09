LOS GATOS, Calif., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM ), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, today provided an operational update and announced the details for its upcoming first quarter fiscal 2020 financial results conference call and webcast.



“Our first priority is the well-being of our employees, their families, and our customers and partners. Our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected by the COVID-19 health emergency,” said Scott Bibaud, President and CEO of Atomera. “While there are uncertainties from the pandemic, we do not see an impact to our near-term financial results, and we are reaffirming our guidance provided on February 12, 2020. Atomera’s employees all have work-from-home capabilities to ensure the continued productivity and safety of our staff. We continue to interact with our existing and prospective customers via audio and video conferencing technology to advance towards the next phases of engagement. We look forward to a more detailed discussion of our results on our first quarter call.”

The company’s first quarter 2020 financial results and business update conference call and webcast is scheduled for Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm Pacific Time.

About Atomera

Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com

