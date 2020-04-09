VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Hotel Properties Inc. (“Allied” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: AHP) is providing an update on the status of the filing of its annual financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 (collectively, the “Annual Filings”) which are required to be filed by April 29, 2020 under National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations.



On March 23, 2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators published substantively harmonized temporary exemptions from certain regulatory filing requirements that provide issuers with a 45-day filing extension for filings required on or before June 1, 2020 to allow issuers the time needed to focus on the many other business and financial reporting implications of COVID-19. Allied will rely on these exemptions with respect to the Annual Filings in accordance with BC Instrument 51-515 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements in British Columbia, and Blanket Order 51-517 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements in Alberta.

The Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously with its auditors to file the Annual Filings on or before May 29, 2020. In the interim, management and other insiders of the Company are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

Since September 30, 2019 (the date of the last financial reports that the Company filed), the Company has disclosed by way of news release the following material business developments:

the completion of the sale of all or substantially all of the assets of the Company, including the business and related hotel property known as “Toronto Don Valley Hotel and Suites”, located at 175 Wynford Drive, Toronto, Ontario, the adjacent development lands and certain other assets related to the operation of the hotel, to DVP Hotel Development LP for $102 million (subject to adjustments), as announced by the company on January 6, 2020; and

the declaration of a special cash dividend of $0.47 per common share for an aggregate amount of approximately $50 million, paid on April 1, 2020 to Allied shareholders of record on the close of business on March 2, 2020, as announced by the Company on February 13, 2020 and February 19, 2020.

Other than those previously disclosed events, there have been no other material business developments for the Company since September 30, 2019.

