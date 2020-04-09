NEW YORK, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of March 31, 2020, short interest in 2,434 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 7,695,739,356 shares compared with 8,344,615,576 shares in 2,426 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of March 13, 2020. The end-of-March short interest represents 1.89 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 2.49 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 1,037 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 951,473,578 shares at the end of the settlement date of March 31, 2020 compared with 1,011,292,318 shares in 1,026 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents 1.51 days average daily volume, compared with the previous reporting period’s figure of 1.34.

In summary, short interest in all 3,471 Nasdaq® securities totaled 8,647,212,934 shares at the March 31, 2020 settlement date, compared with 3,452 issues and 9,355,907,894 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 1.84 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.28 days for the previous reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7922c99d-69b2-4313-baa0-84dd268a2dcd