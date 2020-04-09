NEW YORK, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonybrook Capital & Risk Management announced today that Gregory E. A. Morrison has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors.



Mr. Morrison joins the Board with over 35 years of experience in the insurance and reinsurance industry in various leadership and investment capacities. Mr. Morrison served as CEO of a number of public and private insurance organizations including Platinum Underwriters Holdings, Trisura Group Ltd., London Reinsurance Group and the reinsurance operations of Brookfield Asset Management. He currently serves as chairman and director of a number of US and Bermuda insurance and reinsurance companies and is an active audit and risk committee member. Mr. Morrison is a qualified actuary and also a shareholder of Stonybrook.

“We are pleased to welcome Greg to our firm. He brings a wealth of experience and relationships throughout the market that we believe will help us continue to provide the highest quality advice available in our sector, for the clients we serve,” said Joseph Scheerer, CEO of Stonybrook. Mr. Scheerer went on, “Adding a presence in Bermuda is also helpful, to complement our existing operations in New York and London.”

“I am enthusiastic to join Stonybrook and am excited and impressed with what the management team have built over the last eight years. I see this as an opportunity to continue supporting an industry that has been the focus of my career,” said Mr. Morrison.

Stonybrook Capital & Risk Management is an investment banking and reinsurance broking firm with headquarters in New York City that focuses exclusively on the insurance industry.

Securities transactions are executed through Weild & Co., member FINRA | SIPC.