Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Mitch and Sherry Gould donated to the Gary Sinise Foundation in memory of Verlen Coberly, her father. The foundation, which was founded by actor Gary Sinise, honors veterans, first responders, their families and people in need.

Mitch and Sherry Gould donated to the Gary Sinise Foundation in memory of Verlen Coberly, her father. The foundation, which was founded by actor Gary Sinise, honors veterans, first responders, their families and people in need.

BOCA RATON, FL, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Gould , CEO and founder of Nutritional Products International, announced this week that NPI had donated to the Gary Sinise Foundation , which is committed to the health and welfare of the country’s first responders, veterans, and their families.

“I have always respected Gary Sinise as an actor and as a humanitarian ever since he started the Gary Sinise Foundation,” said Gould, whose company, NPI, helps health and wellness brands expand in the U.S. “Mr. Sinise’s foundation honors veterans, first responders, their families and people in need.”

Gould said he recently heard about the foundation’s efforts to help first responders, veterans, and their families during the COVID-19 health crisis.

“I was looking for NPI to donate to a charity that was offering assistance during the health crisis. When I learned about the Gary Sinise Foundation, I decided NPI should contribute to the foundation’s mission,” Gould said.

“Just like everyone else, this a dangerous time for people and companies. But NPI is keeping its staff working to bring health and wellness brands to the American consumer,” Gould said. “We will survive, but many others may not.

“The First Responders who are caring for people with COVID-19 are real heroes,” he added. “They are risking their lives to help people. They are working round-the-clock in many instances. Some have to self-isolate from their spouses, partners, and children when they come home. They are making sacrifices and risking their lives to benefit others.”

On its website, the Gary Sinise Foundation explains the programs that are available during the COVID-19 health crisis:

First responders can apply for a First Responder Grant to "purchase personal protective equipment and essential" gear that guards against the transmission of the disease.

to "purchase personal protective equipment and essential" gear that guards against the transmission of the disease. "Additionally, any military service members, veterans, first responders, and their families affected by COVID-19 can apply for financial assistance through an initiative of the Foundation’s Relief and Resiliency program, called H.O.P.E. (heal, overcome, persevere, and excel)."

As an actor, Sinise is best known as Lt. Dan from the movie “Forrest Gump”, but he has also starred in TV shows, such as “CSI: NY” and “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.” His legacy will be his foundation.

“I can’t thank the Gary Sinise Foundation enough for the work they do to help first responders, veterans, and their families,” Gould said. “As many people probably say to Mr. Sinise, thank you, Lt. Dan.”

To learn more, visit the Gary Sinise Foundation’s website .

For more information about NPI, call 561-544-0719 or visit nutricompany.com .

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Attachments

Andrew Polin Nutritional Products International 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com