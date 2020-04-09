WASHINGTON, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Witt O’Brien’s, LLC , a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH) (“SEACOR”) is partnering with Bloomberg Philanthropies and the United States Conference of Mayors to provide pro bono advice on Federal Government funding available to U.S. cities as they respond to COVID-19.

Bloomberg Philanthropies has partnered with the United States Conference of Mayors to provide tutorials on how to receive federal aid and qualify expenses for reimbursement. This support is part of Bloomberg Philanthropies COVID-19 Local Response Initiative.

As a partner in this important initiative, Witt O’Brien’s helped create a COVID-19 Municipal Resource Guide that outlines the relevant federal programs available to cities as they respond to the coronavirus. The firm recently presented the guide to over 800 executives from cities across the U.S.

“There is now significant federal funding available to support COVID-19 response,” said Brad Gair, Witt O’Brien’s Senior Managing Director. “However, the rules governing these programs are complex, and their application in a pandemic is unprecedented. That’s where our skilled and experienced team comes in, helping our clients to structure a COVID-19 response that optimizes federal funding.”

“Navigating federal assistance programs is complicated for cities and states in general, let alone under these circumstances,” added Adam Freed, Principal at Bloomberg Associates. “Witt O’Brien’s brings to the table the necessary expertise that can help guide cities on how to access and maximize federal relief, so that they have the resources they need as frontline responders.”

*****

About Witt O’Brien’s

Witt O’Brien’s is a leader in crisis and emergency management. In response to COVID-19, the firm is partnering with state and local governments, hospitals and universities to maximize Federal Government funding and support emergency operations. Its team includes former FEMA executives, as well as state and local government leaders with a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities afforded by federal response support. Witt O’Brien’s is a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc. To learn more about us, please visit wittobriens.com .

About SEACOR Holdings

SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics, crisis and emergency management, and clean fuel and power solutions. SEACOR is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CKH.

About Bloomberg Philanthropies

Bloomberg Philanthropies invests in more than 570 cities and over 160 countries around the world to ensure better, longer lives for the greatest number of people. The organization focuses on five key areas for creating lasting change: the Arts, Education, Environment, Government Innovation, and Public Health. Bloomberg Philanthropies encompasses all of Michael R. Bloomberg’s giving, including his foundation and personal philanthropy as well as Bloomberg Associates, a pro bono consultancy that works in cities around the world. In 2019, Bloomberg Philanthropies distributed $3.3 billion. For more information, please visit www.bloomberg.org .

