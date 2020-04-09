Atlanta, GA, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) announced today that the Company will release its first quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. An audio webcast and a conference call are scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern daylight time. During the audio webcast and conference call, the Company’s management team will review first quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets. Its geographically diversified, over $5 billion portfolio is comprised of approximately 18 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its major markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2). For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.

